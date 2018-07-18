So, can Obama dance? Twitter has files

As President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium at the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture, he had a little fun at the expense of former US President Barack Obama, claiming that his dancing skills weren't that great.

"I have laid in bed and dreamt of being like Madiba, Obama has achieved this. Nobel Peace Laureate, committment to empower young people. One area where he cannot match Madiba, he cannot dance as well as Madiba," said Ramaphosa.

Obama was confused and when it was his turn to speak he immediately addressed the allegation. He said he can dance, but admitted that his wife Michelle is better.

Twitter, of course, had files and were ready to prove their claims.

Three videos. One decision.