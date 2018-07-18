The Soil's Ntsika is going solo, but he ain't leaving the group

"I didn't wake up one morning and say, 'I want a solo career'. From last year, June 2017, I began dreaming about me and my grandfather, Tat'umkhulu Mayiza. It was just both of us in the dream, not saying nothing to each other and when I woke up, I would hear a song that was playing in the dream and I would quickly write it."

Ntsika said six months later he had twelve songs that he knew were meant for him and although he can't share at the moment, there are also exciting collaborations in store.

"It will come out in God's time. I already have a song out and I am still in studio. The 12 songs from a sacred place that I have been gifted with are ready but I don't want the process to be rushed by timelines."

Ntsika gave fans a taste of what to expect from his solo offering when he shared a clip from a collab with Vusi Nova. And, the song sounds like FIRE already!

Just listen to this: