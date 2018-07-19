TshisaLIVE

AKA is quarter to deleting Instagram, here's why

19 July 2018 - 11:33 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA dropped some sermons on Instagram and gave advice on how to find inner-peace online.
AKA dropped some sermons on Instagram and gave advice on how to find inner-peace online.

Forget leaving Twitter because of MTN, rapper AKA says he is totes thinking of leaving Instagram because it ain't good for the soul.

AKA got on his pulpit to preach about the evils of the 'gram on Wednesday after taking a peek at this timeline and explore page (which gives you suggestions of what you should follow).

Hayi ndoda, it made him depressed to scroll endlessly through people on holiday, buying flashy stuff and living their best lives.

*We all know the feeling, Mega but maybe you should follow some meme pages or search for puppies instead.

The Mega said that Instagram "was created for one purpose, for you to want things you don’t actually need."

Dude said his explore page was "pure poison" and he needed peace in his life.

So, maybe a holiday...but just don't post pics to the 'gram, fam.

He also shared the secret to inner-peace on social media and said it wasn't found in being addicted to scrolling your timeline.

Enhle Mbali hospitalised after attempted hijacking in Hyde Park

TshisaLIVE can confirm she was attacked by three armed men earlier today.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase

News that MTN's WhatsApp bundles are increasing sent Twitter into a frenzy.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft'

Pearl Modiadie has been left confused by the claims.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  3. Tumi Morake loses her cool over Bonang 'hate' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  5. Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X