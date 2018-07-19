AKA is quarter to deleting Instagram, here's why

Forget leaving Twitter because of MTN, rapper AKA says he is totes thinking of leaving Instagram because it ain't good for the soul.

AKA got on his pulpit to preach about the evils of the 'gram on Wednesday after taking a peek at this timeline and explore page (which gives you suggestions of what you should follow).

Hayi ndoda, it made him depressed to scroll endlessly through people on holiday, buying flashy stuff and living their best lives.

*We all know the feeling, Mega but maybe you should follow some meme pages or search for puppies instead.