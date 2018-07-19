AKA is quarter to deleting Instagram, here's why
Forget leaving Twitter because of MTN, rapper AKA says he is totes thinking of leaving Instagram because it ain't good for the soul.
AKA got on his pulpit to preach about the evils of the 'gram on Wednesday after taking a peek at this timeline and explore page (which gives you suggestions of what you should follow).
Hayi ndoda, it made him depressed to scroll endlessly through people on holiday, buying flashy stuff and living their best lives.
*We all know the feeling, Mega but maybe you should follow some meme pages or search for puppies instead.
The Mega said that Instagram "was created for one purpose, for you to want things you don’t actually need."
I’m legit thinking of quitting Instagram. The pressure it’s putting on young men and women for material things is scary, and people like me are part of the problem without even knowing it. That thing was created for one purpose, for you to want things you don’t actually need.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 18, 2018
You go on Instagram, and it legit sucks you in on every level. You scroll and scroll and scroll and click and click and click, your mind completely devouring everything. Every bag, every holiday, every car, every new product that you are told you NEED in order to feel complete.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 18, 2018
Dude said his explore page was "pure poison" and he needed peace in his life.
So, maybe a holiday...but just don't post pics to the 'gram, fam.
He also shared the secret to inner-peace on social media and said it wasn't found in being addicted to scrolling your timeline.
Is it possible to be addicted to Instagram and still be grateful for what you have? .... I don’t think so.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 18, 2018
Why are you so hungry to know what people are thinking or saying about you??... if you can figure that out, control it, and manage it ... I think you will find the key to mastering social media.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 18, 2018