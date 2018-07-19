Emotions ran high at Letters From Mandela monologue

Even though Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday is over, celebrations still continue and people all over the world are still talking about the great life he lived.

The Market Theatre ended the day's celebrations with a special performance piece to commemorate Nelson Mandela's centenary with a stage play titled, Letters from Mandela.

TshisaLIVE scored an invite to the two-hour performance that featured a star-studded cast, that included Lerato Mvelase, Azania Ndaka, Vusi Kunene, Manaka and Dineo Ranaka.

They read the letters Madiba sent to his brothers, his comrades, his wife and his children. All the letters that were read were jam-packed with emotion and was accentuated by brilliant music and contemporary dancing.

Based on the personal letters that captured the raw emotions Mandela was feeling in the 27 years he spent in prison, the play was conceived and directed by James Ngcobo.

However, the letter Mandela wrote after the passing of his son Thembekile evoked the most emotion out of the audience, with many shyly wiping away tears as it was read. The letters to Zinzi, Zenande and their mother, who Mandela called Zami, equally tugged at the heartstrings of the audience.

There were also some light moments as Mandela wrote about not being romantic or celebrating Valentine's Day. He also reminded a lot in his letters where he recalled happy times.

The takeaway?

Mandela was just a man. He experienced a tough life but went through the same emotions all humans endure in his lifetime.

While the show wasn't open to the public, it was recorded and will be streamed on the Market Theatre's Facebook page on Thursday July 19 (the time is yet to be announced).