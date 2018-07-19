TshisaLIVE

'He's not a sell-out' - How Madiba gig changed Manaka's view on Tata

19 July 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Manaka Ranaka says her views on Mandela changed after participating in a theatre tribute to the former president.
Manaka Ranaka says her views on Mandela changed after participating in a theatre tribute to the former president.
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram

While many may be touched by the tributes about former president Nelson Mandela during his centenary celebrations this week, performing in a theatre production about the statesman's life has led to Manaka Ranaka dropping all bitterness she once had for Tata.

Manaka was left fuming and walked out of a screening after a documentary on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's life earlier this year. This after several allegations were made that Mandela had betrayed the nation and was a "sell-out" after it was claimed he chose the ANC over Winnie.

"I'm so angry at my elders. This doccie just confirmed a lot I was speculating / suspecting/ assuming," she wrote at the time.

But after agreeing to be part of a tribute called Letters From Mandela, Manaka said that Mama might have sent her a sign to get rid of any bitterness.

"I don't hate Mandela. I don't hate the man. I don't think that he was a sell-out like so many others like to believe. He had to do what he had to do. The irony is that as mad as I was at him because of the outcomes of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, I was reading a letter to his daughters about their mother. It is such a touching letter from the pit of his soul."

"God works in mysterious ways and he has made me forgive him for what I thought he had done wrong to Winnie. This might be the signal from Mama to forgive Papa."

Manaka and her sister Dineo played the role of Mandela's daughters in the production and said it was a special moment that she will forever cherish.

"That man and myself have never formally met but I have been in spaces where he was. I have fond memories of him. I remember as a child we sang a song about what a great day it would be when Mandela was released from prison, not if, but when. He has been such a strong influence in my life and I am honoured to be a part of paying tribute to him."

Ntsiki Mazwai shades ‘money making’ Mandela legacy

Ntsiki thinks Mandela's contribution to the struggle was "overinflated".
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Charlize Theron spotted at Barack Obama's 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture

Charlize Theron was spotted at Wanderers Stadium.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Atandwa Kani is the voice of Madiba in #PrisonLettersofNelsonMandela

Atandwa Kani adds another proud moment to his collection of wins!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Ntsiki on Global Citizen Festival: It'll show you South Africans grovelling

"Oprah Winfrey is a white creation."
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  3. Tumi Morake loses her cool over Bonang 'hate' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  5. Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X