'He's not a sell-out' - How Madiba gig changed Manaka's view on Tata

While many may be touched by the tributes about former president Nelson Mandela during his centenary celebrations this week, performing in a theatre production about the statesman's life has led to Manaka Ranaka dropping all bitterness she once had for Tata.

Manaka was left fuming and walked out of a screening after a documentary on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's life earlier this year. This after several allegations were made that Mandela had betrayed the nation and was a "sell-out" after it was claimed he chose the ANC over Winnie.

"I'm so angry at my elders. This doccie just confirmed a lot I was speculating / suspecting/ assuming," she wrote at the time.

But after agreeing to be part of a tribute called Letters From Mandela, Manaka said that Mama might have sent her a sign to get rid of any bitterness.