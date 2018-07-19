'I am proud of my small town mentality,' says singer Wandile Mbambeni
Soulful singer Wandile Mbambeni has shared the heart and mind behind his smooth sounds and how being a small town boy has become his super power.
Usually when one says, 'don't bring your small town mentality here' they are implying that you aren't ambitious enough or aren't street smart or just don't see the bigger picture... that is NOT the small town mentality Wandile carries.
"I grew up in a small town and I still think I have a small town mentality. I believe that is my super power. That is what makes me unique and has helped me share a unique perspective in my music.
What does small town mentality mean anyway?
"I feel like it's a mentality that makes you stand out when you're in the city because here, it's usually everyone for himself."
Wandile explained that people from small towns or villages... or atleast the one he hails from, were prone to caring about more than themselves.
They were pushed to succeed because they knew their success belonged to the community.
"I write and sing soul music and I feel that I understand people so much better because of coming from a small town. There, you actually live with people. If you grow up in a small community you understand how people that otherwise may appear as random actually affect your life and the human interaction there is so vivid."
The 25-year-old, who grew up in East London, said he's very proud of where he comes from and that most of the songs from his album came from one odd night where he was homesick.
Wandile said his music explored love with all its element including nostalgia and rebellion. He explained that he was not here to make music for city big shots but for everyone who holds onto their small town mentality... His version, of course.