'I am proud of my small town mentality,' says singer Wandile Mbambeni

Soulful singer Wandile Mbambeni has shared the heart and mind behind his smooth sounds and how being a small town boy has become his super power.

Usually when one says, 'don't bring your small town mentality here' they are implying that you aren't ambitious enough or aren't street smart or just don't see the bigger picture... that is NOT the small town mentality Wandile carries.

"I grew up in a small town and I still think I have a small town mentality. I believe that is my super power. That is what makes me unique and has helped me share a unique perspective in my music.

What does small town mentality mean anyway?

"I feel like it's a mentality that makes you stand out when you're in the city because here, it's usually everyone for himself."