IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Celia is stressing the life out of Twitter

Despite all the drama that is currently unfolding on Skeem Saam, it was Celia Magongwa's new hairstyle that stole the spotlight on Wednesday night.

Big Boy fired his own son from the family business, someone is extorting money from Lehasa, Lelo is set on becoming an A-class citizen and MaNtuli is slowly finding her feet.

But all Twitter wanted to know was; what is that on Celia's head? Does it have a name? Is it a wig/weave? Is it an afro? Is it glued on? Is it alive?

Celia has kept the same hairstyle for a while and even though viewers have been asking her to get a new hair do, they were not ready for her new huuur.

You need to see the hair yourself to understand the dilemma here.

Here's the hairstyle...