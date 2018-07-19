IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Celia is stressing the life out of Twitter
Despite all the drama that is currently unfolding on Skeem Saam, it was Celia Magongwa's new hairstyle that stole the spotlight on Wednesday night.
Big Boy fired his own son from the family business, someone is extorting money from Lehasa, Lelo is set on becoming an A-class citizen and MaNtuli is slowly finding her feet.
But all Twitter wanted to know was; what is that on Celia's head? Does it have a name? Is it a wig/weave? Is it an afro? Is it glued on? Is it alive?
Celia has kept the same hairstyle for a while and even though viewers have been asking her to get a new hair do, they were not ready for her new huuur.
You need to see the hair yourself to understand the dilemma here.
Here's the hairstyle...
Tweeps just couldn't deal with it... like it was a lot.
The memes came flying in.
#skeemsaam Celia's hairstyle is stressing me please. pic.twitter.com/olfGlgZTnO— Witnes Chauke (@WitnesC) July 18, 2018
I can't deal w/ Celia's new hairdo. Now she's gonna get worse, outchea thinking that she's the First Lady. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/iggg889WTl— Charlene Alegría🇫🇷 (@Leenieness) July 18, 2018
#SkeemSaam Yoh yoh yoh whats dat on Celia's head??? pic.twitter.com/veCLZfjozj— Thabweiser (@Thaban_Dlamin) July 18, 2018
People what is on Celia's head?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fxiKTFWDO7— Sphe (@sphe_fakude) July 18, 2018
I wonder ukuth zikhiphan nge weave ka Celia Magongwa #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/Rxa68Z5izs— Philile Mbatha (@Philsna_M) July 18, 2018
Celia's hairstylist #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KHBBYrE0tD— Samuel Junior (@SamuelJ39453362) July 18, 2018
Celia's hair guys #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/SdcXe5UTSU— You mad DOGGIE? 👀 (@Karabo_Sehwana) July 18, 2018
Are you guys gonna ignore Celia's hair choice #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/KakPVB4F6e— Rijkaard (@Bvuncer) July 18, 2018
What is on Celia's head? #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/YufoGNDgp1— GOD IS A BOTTOM (@HEYKAYBEE3) July 18, 2018
#SkeemSaam why didn't they change Sista Boss's hairstyle not ya Celia man pic.twitter.com/vmytzClfvL— KAY 😜 (@Kay_kgali) July 18, 2018
Celia New Hairdo— #SanctuaryLove (@LeboMashia) July 18, 2018
It A No... This Afro Doesn't Look Good On Her #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/CrYIsSWXXL
Celia mara o dirileng motlhogong #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/tSN9UhNhpS— M60 (@siphoandrew13) July 18, 2018
Bathong enden Meriri ya Celia #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uTAJkv1NpF— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) July 18, 2018
#skeemsaam Celia's hairstyle makes her look like a stop sign. pic.twitter.com/kS2AHxKMkv— Witnes Chauke (@WitnesC) July 18, 2018