Inside the opening night of Katy Perry's #TheWitnessTour in Jozi

If you're a Katy Perry fan and you're heading to one of her highly-anticipated #TheWitnessTour concerts in Johannesburg, you're in for one heck of a performance.

The highly-anticipated SA leg of the tour kicked off at the Ticketpro Dome on Wednesday night, and is one of three performances by the pop star in the country.

For someone who loves singing along to tracks like Hot n Cold and breaking it down to Swish Swish - Katy didn't disappoint.

From the moment Katy stepped onto stage, she delivered a high-energy performance and interacted with fans, which the crowd loved.

"It's taken me ten years to get here, and you've been so patient. I love you," she said to fans at one point.