Inside the opening night of Katy Perry's #TheWitnessTour in Jozi

Here's what to expect if you're going to watch her this week

19 July 2018 - 14:50 By Karishma Thakurdin
Katy Perry performed at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Wednesday as part of the SA leg of her Witness:The Tour series of concerts.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

If you're a Katy Perry fan and you're heading to one of her highly-anticipated #TheWitnessTour concerts in Johannesburg, you're in for one heck of a performance. 

The highly-anticipated SA leg of the tour kicked off at the Ticketpro Dome on Wednesday night, and is one of three performances by the pop star in the country. 

For someone who loves singing along to tracks like Hot n Cold and breaking it down to Swish Swish - Katy didn't disappoint. 

From the moment Katy stepped onto stage, she delivered a high-energy performance and interacted with fans, which the crowd loved. 

"It's taken me ten years to get here, and you've been so patient. I love you," she said to fans at one point. 

Katy said it was such an honour perform in Johannesburg on Nelson Mandela's birthday. 

Unlike some of her colleagues from the US, who have graced our shores, Katy poured her heart and soul into the performance - and it showed. 

From somersaults to cute skits with Left Shark, the giant-sized 'shark' and back up dancer that travels the world with her after becoming a viral sensation in 2015, the show was lit. 

Katy pulled out all the stops, with glittery costumes and mind-blowing stage effects that made you feel like you were in a fantasy world. 

Overall it was everything a KatyKat hoped for, plus more! 

Katy Perry will perform for two more nights at the Ticketpro Dome, July 20 (sold out) and July 21. 

