Nelisiwe Sibiya detoured on international plans for Lockdown gig

After countless failed auditions, Lockdown star Nelisiwe Sibiya was ready to pack up her things and take up jobs in theatre overseas before her song Mama Ka Bafana became an unofficial national anthem.

The song has dominated playlists ever since the prison drama Lockdown first burst onto TV screens in January last year, but Nelisiwe said it had come with a lot of sacrifice and hard work.

In an interview on Power FM this week, Nelisiwe claimed that she had gone through the most to try get a gig in Mzansi, even trying out for Idols SA.

"I realised that they don't take me seriously at auditions. I've been to all the auditions in my life. I have tried. I've been hustling. I have been to Idols SA. So, I decided that I will get myself an iPhone and post videos of me singing acapella videos."

The videos went viral and caught the attention of producer Mandla N, who was working on the ideas for Lockdown. Even after recording the song for the show, Nelisiwe was convinced that maybe she was better off taking her shot on productions overseas.