Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft'

"I just want them to compensate the idea they stole. Copyright is copyright. Before we go the legal route, they must understand that we're giving them a chance to come clean. If it was us who stole this idea from them, they were gonna drag our names to the gutter," said Vuvu.

Vuvu claims to have been working on her idea since 2011, but struggled to find funding and the relevant people to back the idea. She titled it Top Designer and had a pilot for a show in 2015.

TshisaLIVE contacted some designers who had taken part in the pilot and they confirmed they had worked with her on the project.

Pearl said she was confused about her role as she was just a presenter.

"If anything, she should be approaching the SABC because she's accusing them and the production company. So when it comes to intellectual property, I'm not involved with (that)."

David also denied the accusations.

"I find it difficult for Ms Makapela to make such claims, when she has never even met Mr Tlale, or had any formal dialogue with him. Equally, Mr Tlale launched The Intern by David Tlale in 2011, which is a platform that has enjoyed great success," said Tlale's manager Davin Phillips.

The SABC had not replied to TshisaLIVE by the time of publishing this article.