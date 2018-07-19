#PrayersForEnhle as actress recovers from attempted hijacking
Hundreds of fans filled social media with prayers for actress Enhle Mbali on Wednesday night, after an attempted hijacking left her hospitalised.
TshisaLIVE broke the news on Wednesday evening with Enhle's friend, Jarred Doyle saying she was taken to hospital, because she was "hyperventilating and her body froze during the incident".
Enhle and Jarred were held up by three armed men, two with guns and one with a hammer, on Wednesday afternoon in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, while driving in a new Porsche which her husband DJ Black Coffee had bought her.
The thugs left the car but took her jewellery.
Soon the internet was flooded with messages of support from shocked fans, who were just grateful she was already recovering.
Black Coffee was also held up at gunpoint in an attempted hijacking early last year.
While many brought up crime statistics to show how hijackings were "a reality" in Mzansi, others feared that Black Coffee might now take his wife and children overseas with him.
According to his Twitter location, Black Coffee is currently in Spain probably preparing for his shows this weekend.
And although Black Coffee has not commented on the incident, he did post a message on Twitter that many saw as a prayer for Enhle.