SABC responds to 'concept theft' accusations

The SABC said it followed a very strict process, guided by law and regulations when commissioning both Raw Silk and The Intern with David Tlale.

19 July 2018 - 15:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
The SABC has strongly dismissed claims of copyright theft leveled against them, David Tlale and Pearl Modiadie by content creator, Glodine Makapela. 

Both David and Pearl have also rubbished the claims. 

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told TshisaLIVE that while it was difficult for them  to verify and investigate such a claim if it hadn't been formally submitted to them, they were confident in their commissioning processes.  

"It is really difficult for the SABC to verify any such claims without the producer/individual formally submitting their claim. They can submit their written complaint to Blessed Katiyo, who is the Commissioning Manager." 

Kaizer went on to explain that The Intern with David Tlale was licensed from David and was based on the internship that David has been running, which was not broadcast. 

He added that Raw Silk was commissioned from a list of submissions sent to the SABC in 2014.  Kaizer explained that a detailed process was followed to evaluate the proposal before it was selected. 

Kaizer said the broadcaster also had strict protocols in place to deal with such accusations, which was not uncommon. 

"The SABC, like all other intellectually driven entities receives such claims regularly especially for existing programmes. The SABC strives to adhere to ICASA’s complaint protocols.The SABC keeps accurate records of all its proposal submissions, dates, etc. If a claim is found to have validity it is forwarded to SABC’s forensic audit department to investigate independently of the Television Department." 

Glodine otherwise known as Vuvu accused David Tlale of The Intern and Pearl Modiadie of Raw Silk as well as the SABC of "stealing" her concept for a designer reality show - accusations that David has denied and Pearl insisted has nothing to do with her. 

Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft'

Pearl Modiadie has been left confused by the claims.
