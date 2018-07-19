So, MTN is not cancelling free Twitter ...but there is a catch
Twitter users feared the worst after the WhatsApp data bundle increase.
MTN have moved swiftly to clear the air on claims that they planned to end their free Twitter service, claiming that the service will still be free but capped.
MTN shook the internet when it announced earlier this week that it was increasing the price of its WhatsApp data bundles from R10 to R30, a 200% increase. The company claimed it was forced to make the change to keep its 3G networks stable after a massive demand for WhatsApp data.
But the conspiracy theorists and worry warts of Twitter were quarter to locking themselves in the bathroom and declaring the end of the world.
They also speculated that free Twitter was next.
There’s no “enjoy free twitter on MTN” anymore 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7fTIXXVNV2— Dark Horse (@Ii_arnie) July 19, 2018
MTN be like— Tailor (@Tabomsengana98) July 18, 2018
You are using free twitter?
Time's up
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zsmWGIwPN3
Dear Mtn so u gng to take free Twitter today or we should bring it😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5I2ycRQdeA— NO AVERAGES 🚮⚠ (@JAY_RAPHAKA) July 18, 2018
If you use MTN... you better tweet as many tweets as you can... Free Twitter is gonna End soon. pic.twitter.com/iWJsNYTPbP— 👑Hòpêwéll LK Mlàbá👑 (@HopewellMlaba) July 18, 2018
Ngqumakho MTN nizonya if you take away free Twitter pic.twitter.com/pa2RNxt081— 👑XHOSA PAPI 🍫 (@Lutho__m) July 18, 2018
MTN responded to the frenzy, telling users that free Twitter was not coming to an end but also warned clients to use the service cautiously to avoid paying.
"We want to reassure you that MTN Twitter is STILL free at 500MB per day. Should you need more than that please dial *143# to buy a Twitter bundle. We want to make sure you’re always connected!," the network provider said on Twitter.
And while the streets were a little calmer, they were already scheming about how they could make the 500MB last as long as possible.
Where the people that lied to us that mtn is taking away the free twitter pic.twitter.com/s76x4nTLft— IG:geraldinengibu (@MissGee134) July 18, 2018
They thought #MtnFreeTwitter was ending, kanti basheshe bahleka pic.twitter.com/Rht2wOje7P— BMORE_DA_LEGEND (@bmore_sambo) July 18, 2018
Free twitter is still here bona si-oN. Amen MtN pic.twitter.com/QTAlJvRMTF— IG: madambi555 (@madambi_masuku) July 19, 2018
When you still see " Enjoy free twitter with MTN! :)" pic.twitter.com/dL3amWWT2C— Bakah Mokoma (@bakahMokoma) July 18, 2018
Lol R30- R10 = R20.. You using our R20s to buy us the 500mb twitter bundle...Good move pic.twitter.com/fBsovXdCcE— I regret to have (@FortuneNgwenya_) July 18, 2018
Dear @MTNza we got your message. Unfortunately we are not pleased with your proceedings. We want to assure you that we will continue watching twitter porn at no extra cost. Thank you— RIP_Shamba (@ayandaalphabet) July 18, 2018
Management
It's past midnight, and Twitter is still free with MTN.— [L]e[S]e[D]i (@_Hybreed_) July 17, 2018
Who lied to us? pic.twitter.com/gyhjIIAc6a
The changes have made people more paranoid about whether they're being charged or not.
Everyone is out here checking their phones every five minutes.
Whooooa— Ann wa MoPedi (@AnnieModiba) July 18, 2018
People, I don't see any
"Enjoy Free Twitter with MTN"
What exactly went down in my absence ? 🤔 Need to be balanced pic.twitter.com/5Wl2BqTB1u
When "Enjoy Free Twitter with MTN! :)" Suddenly disappears from my Screen 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RMv8kcpl9F— Mathapelo. (@Thapy_Dinoko) July 19, 2018
Why is the enjoy free Twitter with MTN still on my screen @MTNza . I'm using my data lah pic.twitter.com/ErxWUFoBUh— Sizwe Hlatshwayo (@therealsizwe_x) July 19, 2018
The free Twitter with MTN banner is gone ......asamben guys pic.twitter.com/hODOqKlg17— 🌻B🌻U🌻B🌻B🌻L🌻E🌻S🌻 (@BUBBLES851) July 18, 2018