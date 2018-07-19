So, MTN is not cancelling free Twitter ...but there is a catch

MTN have moved swiftly to clear the air on claims that they planned to end their free Twitter service, claiming that the service will still be free but capped.

MTN shook the internet when it announced earlier this week that it was increasing the price of its WhatsApp data bundles from R10 to R30, a 200% increase. The company claimed it was forced to make the change to keep its 3G networks stable after a massive demand for WhatsApp data.

But the conspiracy theorists and worry warts of Twitter were quarter to locking themselves in the bathroom and declaring the end of the world.

They also speculated that free Twitter was next.