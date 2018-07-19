TshisaLIVE

So, MTN is not cancelling free Twitter ...but there is a catch

Twitter users feared the worst after the WhatsApp data bundle increase.

19 July 2018 - 10:58 By Kyle Zeeman
MTN have reassured the masses that their free Twitter service is not coming to an end.
MTN have reassured the masses that their free Twitter service is not coming to an end.
Image: Gallo Images/Charles Gallo

MTN have moved swiftly to clear the air on claims that they planned to end their free Twitter service, claiming that the service will still be free but capped.

MTN shook the internet when it announced earlier this week that it was increasing the price of its WhatsApp data bundles from R10 to R30, a 200% increase. The company claimed it was forced to make the change to keep its 3G networks stable after a massive demand for WhatsApp data.

But the conspiracy theorists and worry warts of Twitter were quarter to locking themselves in the bathroom and declaring the end of the world. 

They also speculated that free Twitter was next.

MTN responded to the frenzy, telling users that free Twitter was not coming to an end but also warned clients to use the service cautiously to avoid paying. 

"We want to reassure you that MTN Twitter is STILL free at 500MB per day. Should you need more than that please dial *143# to buy a Twitter bundle. We want to make sure you’re always connected!," the network provider said on Twitter. 

And while the streets were a little calmer, they were already scheming about how they could make the 500MB last as long as possible.

The changes have made people more paranoid about whether they're being charged or not.

Everyone is out here checking their phones every five minutes.  

