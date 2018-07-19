Why Zodwa won't open a shebeen: Alcohol is killing black people
She may have shot into the limelight with a Savanna firmly in her arm but dancer Zodwa Wabantu says that alcohol is killing the lives and dreams of the black child.
Zodwa recently bought land in Mpumalanga and is planning on possibly developing it into a business she can help out with when she has retired.
While Zodwa of the future might turn out to be a hairdresser (if she opens a hair salon) or a spaza shop owner (if she builds neighbourhood grocer), she says she won't be building a shebeen.
"I won't build a tavern. No, look at me. I am drinking and I don't want to kill black people. Alcohol is killing black people. It can ruin young people's dreams. It can kill them."
She said that she had seen some of the effects of drinking too much and wanted people who came to her business to have a good experience.
Zodwa has been renovating a house she bought in a nearby area but said she wanted her new land to be some distance from the house.
"I don't want my business in my house. I want to be able to travel to go there so that it is not all in one place. No. There is too much stress. I want to have peace," she said.
There was no peace when Zodwa first announced that she had bought the land, using the opportunity to shade celebs who "rent penthouses for R18,000 but don't have a place to stay."
"They will die with no money because they are not investing in their future. They won't even be able to get an RDP house. I am scared of not being able to look after myself when I am old. I am scared of dying without money, because I know what poverty is like. You can laugh at me but I have a house and land," she said.