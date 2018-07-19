Why Zodwa won't open a shebeen: Alcohol is killing black people

She may have shot into the limelight with a Savanna firmly in her arm but dancer Zodwa Wabantu says that alcohol is killing the lives and dreams of the black child.

Zodwa recently bought land in Mpumalanga and is planning on possibly developing it into a business she can help out with when she has retired.

While Zodwa of the future might turn out to be a hairdresser (if she opens a hair salon) or a spaza shop owner (if she builds neighbourhood grocer), she says she won't be building a shebeen.

"I won't build a tavern. No, look at me. I am drinking and I don't want to kill black people. Alcohol is killing black people. It can ruin young people's dreams. It can kill them."

She said that she had seen some of the effects of drinking too much and wanted people who came to her business to have a good experience.