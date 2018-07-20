'Don’t use me to bash women' - Thandiswa Mazwai sets a fan straight

He later said he regretted the post, but the thing about Thandiswa is that she's always watching. And King Tha responded by telling the user not to use her in his criticism of women.

"I would rather you didn’t use me to bash other women," she wrote.

Thandiswa then questioned why he did not hold men to the same standard.

"Shouldn’t they also be making music to uplift the masses? Shouldn’t you also be looking at your own self and what gifts you have that you could use to uplift people?" she asked.

The singer ended her lecture by claiming that while the tweep was critical of women's nakedness, going naked could actually be "a revolutionary act".

"Nakedness can be a revolutionary act for women in a world that says cover up or get raped."