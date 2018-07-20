'Don’t use me to bash women' - Thandiswa Mazwai sets a fan straight
You can do a lot of things online but, lesson for the week, don't come for Thandiswa Mazwai or use her to bash women.
One Twitter user got that lesson for free when he took to social media to claim that there was a lack of female singers willing to lift the nation. The only singer he had praise for was Thandiswa and urged her not to let "greed into her heart".
I miss Brenda Fassie💗 she would have known what to Sing about to uplift the Masses 🙁☹️— Inga (@kbimjoji) July 19, 2018
These female Artists these Days only learnt how to get naked from Fassie and Lost music content 😒.@thandiswamazwai still holding it down my Sister don't allow greed into your Heart.
He later said he regretted the post, but the thing about Thandiswa is that she's always watching. And King Tha responded by telling the user not to use her in his criticism of women.
"I would rather you didn’t use me to bash other women," she wrote.
Thandiswa then questioned why he did not hold men to the same standard.
"Shouldn’t they also be making music to uplift the masses? Shouldn’t you also be looking at your own self and what gifts you have that you could use to uplift people?" she asked.
The singer ended her lecture by claiming that while the tweep was critical of women's nakedness, going naked could actually be "a revolutionary act".
"Nakedness can be a revolutionary act for women in a world that says cover up or get raped."