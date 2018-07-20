TshisaLIVE

'Don’t use me to bash women' - Thandiswa Mazwai sets a fan straight

20 July 2018 - 10:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Thandiswa responded to a follower who said that more female musicians need to make music to uplift the nation.
Thandiswa responded to a follower who said that more female musicians need to make music to uplift the nation.
Image: Via Thandiswa's Instagram

You can do a lot of things online but, lesson for the week, don't come for Thandiswa Mazwai or use her to bash women. 

One Twitter user got that lesson for free when he took to social media to claim that there was a lack of female singers willing to lift the nation. The only singer he had praise for was Thandiswa and urged her not to let "greed into her heart".  

He later said he regretted the post, but the thing about Thandiswa is that she's always watching. And King Tha responded by telling the user not to use her in his criticism of women.

"I would rather you didn’t use me to bash other women," she wrote. 

Thandiswa then questioned why he did not hold men to the same standard. 

"Shouldn’t they also be making music to uplift the masses? Shouldn’t you also be looking at your own self and what gifts you have that you could use to uplift people?" she asked.

The singer ended her lecture by claiming that while the tweep was critical of women's nakedness, going naked could actually be "a revolutionary act".

"Nakedness can be a revolutionary act for women in a world that says cover up or get raped."

Stoan Seate on reuniting with Thandiswa Mazwai for Bongo Maffin

Stoan says the former lovers are in a "good space right now"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating

Being Bonang fans would appreciate even a small portion of that guap.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah hits back at outrage over 'racist' World Cup joke

"When I'm saying 'African' I'm not saying it to exclude them from their French-ness, I'm saying it to include them in my African-ness."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Enhle Mbali hospitalised after attempted hijacking in Hyde Park TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi crowns Patrice Motsepe our 'unofficial president' after Mandela lecture TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
‘The ANC would’ve killed me, if I stayed’ - Dr Makhosi Khoza
X