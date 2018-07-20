Dr Malinga finally makes his Idols SA dream comes true with latest gig

"I have been waiting for this for so long. It is like a dream come true. I wish I could be on Idols more because I love Idols and the judging panel," he told TshisaLIVE.

He said that this week's show would determine whether he has a chance of getting a spot on the judging panel permanently.

"The people will decide. Maybe now they can make me the fourth judge on the show. But as a visitor it was a great experience, they were professional and it was a lot of fun."

After Gareth Cliff left the show Malinga publicly declared that he should work for the production.

Malinga has previously been a judge on the e.tv music talent search Turn Up and Dance, and will also be making a cameo appearance as a judge on the upcoming SABC 1 music show The Remix SA.