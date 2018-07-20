TshisaLIVE

Dr Malinga finally makes his Idols SA dream comes true with latest gig

"Maybe now they can make me the fourth judge on the show."

20 July 2018 - 11:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Idols SA host Proverb shared a picture of himself with Dr Malinga, who will be a guest judge on the show this week.
Idols SA host Proverb shared a picture of himself with Dr Malinga, who will be a guest judge on the show this week.
Image: Via Instagram

Two years after calls for him to fill the vacancy on the Idols SA judging panel, Dr Malinga is finally set to appear on the reality show, and now he hopes to make it permanent.

The kick master will be on the show this weekend, giving his feedback on some of the auditions. The Twitter streets are already filled with anticipation and a video has been shared across the platform giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

"I have been waiting for this for so long. It is like a dream come true. I wish I could be on Idols more because I love Idols and the judging panel," he told TshisaLIVE. 

He said that this week's show would determine whether he has a chance of getting a spot on the judging panel permanently.

"The people will decide. Maybe now they can make me the fourth judge on the show. But as a visitor it was a great experience, they were professional and it was a lot of fun."

After Gareth Cliff left the show Malinga publicly declared that he should work for the production.  

Malinga has previously been a judge on the e.tv music talent search Turn Up and Dance, and will also be making a cameo appearance as a judge on the upcoming SABC 1 music show The Remix SA.

Here's why Mo Flava finally returned to TV to work with Kelly K

The star says he doesn't want to be known as the music TV guy.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'It's about the love of working for your family' - Dr Malinga channels Joe Mafela in new song

Dr Malinga channels Joe Mafela in his song Shebeleza.
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

WATCH | Dr Malinga stops traffic in China with his FUNKY dancing

The people in China were not ready for the famous Dr Malinga kick and dance spectacle!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Enhle Mbali hospitalised after attempted hijacking in Hyde Park TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi crowns Patrice Motsepe our 'unofficial president' after Mandela lecture TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
‘The ANC would’ve killed me, if I stayed’ - Dr Makhosi Khoza
X