Dr Malinga finally makes his Idols SA dream comes true with latest gig
"Maybe now they can make me the fourth judge on the show."
Two years after calls for him to fill the vacancy on the Idols SA judging panel, Dr Malinga is finally set to appear on the reality show, and now he hopes to make it permanent.
The kick master will be on the show this weekend, giving his feedback on some of the auditions. The Twitter streets are already filled with anticipation and a video has been shared across the platform giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.
.@DrMalinga leaves our whole panel in stitches this Sunday as the nation's capital takes centre stage for #IdolsSA! Joining us on @MzansiMagic? pic.twitter.com/Vm7DEimx3a— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 18, 2018
"I have been waiting for this for so long. It is like a dream come true. I wish I could be on Idols more because I love Idols and the judging panel," he told TshisaLIVE.
He said that this week's show would determine whether he has a chance of getting a spot on the judging panel permanently.
"The people will decide. Maybe now they can make me the fourth judge on the show. But as a visitor it was a great experience, they were professional and it was a lot of fun."
After Gareth Cliff left the show Malinga publicly declared that he should work for the production.
Malinga has previously been a judge on the e.tv music talent search Turn Up and Dance, and will also be making a cameo appearance as a judge on the upcoming SABC 1 music show The Remix SA.