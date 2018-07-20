Euphonik bags a DJ Award nod as DJ Themba!

Themba Nkosi, popularly known as Euphonik has shared his excitement over being nominated among globally established DJs at the 2018 installment of the DJ Awards.

Themba who has recently decided to call himself Themba on stage as well, has bagged a nomination for Best Newcomer DJ.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Themba shared his excitement over the nod.

"This is a big deal because it's two South African's being recognised on a global scale. It puts our country on the map."

DJ Black Coffee has also bagged a nod at the awards.

The DJ said he's received a lot of love on social media and that it was cool that he got the nomination under his real name, Themba.

"I've been nominated under my new alias Themba, that is super cool," said the DJ who is clearly happy that his name and brand change has been well received.

The international awards, which is considered as the "Oscars" of electronic music is celebrating its 21st birthday this year and has increased the categories as well. This year, they have 13 DJ categories supporting over 160 nominees.