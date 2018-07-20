How real life ‘drama’ motivates Pasi Koetle’s hilarious Insta comedy skits

You know it's Friday when you get that notification that actress Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle has uploaded a new #MoqoqoFriday video.

The video series has become one of the hottest things on the 'gram and has raked up thousands of views each week since launching over a year ago.

But where does all those random thoughts Pasi shares in the videos come from?

Apparently just from random chats she has with her friends.

"How it started was we (herself and Tsakani Mdhluli) were talking about in-laws and we were just joking around and saying: 'have you noticed that, as a girl, you are always saying I want this guy that cooks for me and does one, two, three things for me but when your brother does the same thing for his girlfriend you think it is witchcraft?' So, I was like: 'let's record it,'" Pasi said during an interview on Afternoon Express this week.

The response was incredible and from that moment on she started observing every day drama around her to use as content.

That time, even the Durban July was a topic.