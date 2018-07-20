How Sofa Slahlane’s ululating auntie won over Twitter
Sofa Slahlane has BEEN taking us to church with their sermons about unconventional love and they had the Twitter choir singing the show's praises again on Thursday when they featured a gay couple who were dishing #RelationshipGoals.
Wiseman and his partner Jacqui have been together for over 20 years and were one of the first same-sex couples to tie the knot in Mzansi. They dished out gems of advice on love and respect.
TONIGHT on #SofaSlahlane one of the first gay couples to get married in Mzansi, they have been today for more than 20 years and now planning to adopt their first child. Find out what kept them going strong this Thursday at 21:30 @MojaLoveTv @mlengane @Karabo_Mokgoko @tumisole pic.twitter.com/Swof96jj04— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) July 19, 2018
As always, the internet was buzzing more than Bree taxi rank on a Friday as viewers posted their reactions to the couple's story of overcoming stereotypes and challenges in their pursuit of love.
#SofaSlahlane Tis gay couple's relationship is way better dan most straight people's relationships. Their love is so pure pic.twitter.com/4CwoIHrSKX— I know a guy (@TerryVitamin) July 19, 2018
Imagine people whose definition of a long term relationship is 5 months are hating on them because they are a gay couple. The nerve #SofaSlahlane https://t.co/FQITibnV95— 🌻a wife♥️ (@I_Am_Nonhla) July 19, 2018
#SofaSlahlane Even in gay marriages there is Lobola? Maybe it's a choice. pic.twitter.com/d4BaUractC— Mabunda (@mabunda_africa) July 19, 2018
#SofaSlahlane So even in gay marriages our parents must have a makoti. pic.twitter.com/Z6TvuoDOSD— Mabunda (@mabunda_africa) July 19, 2018
They got married in 2007 and they are still together and happy kanti where is gay drama#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/duaSmdUFR8— Buhle Nzimande (@nzinzimaweni) July 19, 2018
#SofaSlahlane you busy saying all bad remarks about gays but your longest relationship was three months. These couple have more than two decades, wow! pic.twitter.com/al5i5Hyxun— Hlaks wa Lebhakaniya. (@Hlaks4shothatho) July 19, 2018
But it was an auntie from the area who quickly stole Twitter's heart when she told the show's host Mzilikazi wa Afrika that she was "ulating the loudest at the couple's union", even though she looked like she had no teeth.
This part killed me 😂😂 #Sofaslahlane pic.twitter.com/ZIlhVVWOmL— Mleçks Feng ♍⭐ (@FengMlecks) July 20, 2018
Aunt of the year 😍.. Show her some LOVE❤ and RESPECT 👑#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/eMjvOGaYWw— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) July 19, 2018
"I was ululating the loudest" This aunt is the best! 👊#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/EnOxsJyT0z— Lwando Somhlahlo (@kendour_sa) July 19, 2018
#Sofaslahlane— Sesi Makoya (@lebo_lmn) July 19, 2018
If we all had supportive relatives like this aunt
We would be far in life 😭🤧❤️
I love the aunt's enthusiasm, she seems proud but WHY are they using "she/her" pronouns?? #SofaSlahlane https://t.co/KOTalBY4zE— Mpumi (@MpumiNgwenyas) July 19, 2018