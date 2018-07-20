IN MEMES | Twitter is waiting for Jerry to say amen on The Queen
While there's no denying that watching The Queen has been a thrilling experience over the past few weeks, with all the drama surrounding Vee's abduction and Jerry playing the hero, however tweeps felt that they had bigger concerns after Thursday night's episode.
All they want is for Jerry to say amen after a prayer for Vee.
After what seemed like an impossible situation to survive, both Vee and Jerry seem to have survived Diamond's scheme of revenge. However, at the moment, it is not looking great for them.
Vee seems to have lost her memory and both Jerry and Twitter are worried she may be gone forever. But, that wasn't fans' biggest concern, instead they wanted Jerry to say "amen" at the end of his prayer.
They had the memes for that too. Just say "amen" daddy J...
Am I the only one who was waiting for Jerry to say Amen? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mbki0QJR20— Ndingu MAMKHWEMNTE👑💎 (@AnasoYantolo) July 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Queen k (@Khumo41465139) July 19, 2018
Still waiting 2 hear 'Amen' frm jerry pic.twitter.com/yW0YgeEs2b
#TheQueenMzansi am I the only who didn't hear Daddy J say 'Amen'? pic.twitter.com/B369PY6zrx— arsido_rsa👑 (@MokgethiIshmae2) July 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Hau Vee? After Jerry pours out his soul and gives God a phone call for you... as for "ungubani?"💔 pic.twitter.com/5uUgc5ztCR— UncleSally🌈💕💦 (@TshiamoLedwaba2) July 19, 2018
Vuyiswas wig is the 'Chuck norris' of wigs. It survived a kidnapping, bomb and a coma.— ThAbz (@Ithabel85842712) July 19, 2018
Vee gets shot once and dololo memory.
She should have hidden her brain under that wig.😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ajjGX2fk35
#TheQueenMzansi first the Lord works a fast miracle and now Vuyi doesn't even know who Jerry is. Amen! pic.twitter.com/zqUmstuV8A— 🗽👑Rita Boa♍ (@_XanzOctober) July 19, 2018
So vee vela vela has lost it ??? Literally #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/R7idbH6h7X— ubaba omncane aka small father👴🏾 (@sputla_da_deeja) July 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Dear Lord please bring Vee back to Daddy J.... pic.twitter.com/mdJt8DoVn2— Kganyago Wil-son ShimGaga (@KganyagoWilson1) July 19, 2018
Vuyiswa lost her memory because Robocop forgot to say 'Amen'— ThAbz (@Ithabel85842712) July 20, 2018
He didn't complete the prayer therefore his wish was also not completely granted. #TheQueenMzansi
God's waiting for the 'amen'
Ere 'AMEN' Jerry pic.twitter.com/bh4yomUkEq