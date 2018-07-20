TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter is waiting for Jerry to say amen on The Queen

20 July 2018 - 08:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shona Ferguson plays the role of Jerry on The Queen.
Shona Ferguson plays the role of Jerry on The Queen.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

While there's no denying that watching The Queen has been a thrilling experience over the past few weeks, with all the drama surrounding Vee's abduction and Jerry playing the hero, however tweeps felt that they had bigger concerns after Thursday night's episode.

All they want is for Jerry to say amen after a prayer for Vee.

After what seemed like an impossible situation to survive, both Vee and Jerry seem to have survived Diamond's scheme of revenge. However, at the moment, it is not looking great for them.

Vee seems to have lost her memory and both Jerry and Twitter are worried she may be gone forever. But, that wasn't fans' biggest concern, instead they wanted Jerry to say "amen" at the end of his prayer.

They had the memes for that too. Just say "amen" daddy J...

So Jerry... next time you pray can Twitter please get an amen?

