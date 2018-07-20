Nathi Mankayi is ready to give the people what they want & more!

When you break into the scene with a song as big as Nathi Mankayi's Nomvula was, then you can never truly escape the pressure to top your own brilliance, but Nathi doesn't let that stand in his way.

Nathi is ready to share his third offering titled, Iphupha Labantu and told TshisaLIVE it will be well worth the wait.

"It's not different from my first two albums, because I still sing about love. But people will easily pick up the maturity in how I share my life story and how the musical aspect of the album is set up. I know for sure they will enjoy it, because I enjoyed making it."