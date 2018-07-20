#BeingBonang
R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating
Bonang had fans of her reality show, Being Bonang, sweating on Thursday night when she revealed her budget for her 30th birthday party... a cool R450K.
Queen B dropped figures while dishing the deets on her 30th bash, which happened last year but was part of the first season of the show currently airing on Mzansi Magic.
While the party included all the glitz and glamour you would expect from MoGhurl, the streets were still scheming about what they could do if they were given just a portion to use. Maybe buy WhatsApp data bundles?
#bonang so born day celebration of 450k mo gurl?......mara you deserve it...your hard work pays pic.twitter.com/FFmPLoiMxi— Bra Doc (@bradocman) July 19, 2018
#BeingBonang if I can get a quarter of 450k I will be over the moon. ...when I grew up I wanna be like ausi B bathong— Bra Doc (@bradocman) July 19, 2018
#BeingBonang Yazi everyone needs a Bonang in their life yesses Bonang ke Bophelo klaar pic.twitter.com/ckMRGxNW3O— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) July 19, 2018
#BeingBonang when Bonang said she needs R450k for her 30th birthday swarntonton. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nzsyw9WoVb— Hendrix. (@manana_nipho) July 19, 2018
If Bonang keeps up with this, she will be a billionaire by season 10 #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/NOAgWVKEQf— Tcee (@tcee_M) July 19, 2018
Yah, mchana! Brokenness is a real sport when others are guaped, hey.
At 30 I was broke and now I'm still broke. #BeingBonang is nice. Philani siniphelezele la emhlabeni pic.twitter.com/28h73jwrYb— S'bahle Mbanjwa (@KhathiniMbanjwa) July 19, 2018
And after not succeeding last week, the streets are still looking for someone to crop her ex, rapper AKA, out of the show.
Crop Broer Away Please Legend #BeingBonang Being pic.twitter.com/bpqX42qnb8— Dorothy.. (@HimThird) July 19, 2018
Mara haona gore ba edite AKA out of #BeingBonang ongbora!! pic.twitter.com/eJXZkj0c3P— Balekane ✨ (@Bale_ram8) July 19, 2018
Can they edit Aka please #BeingBonang https://t.co/lXQ1hUryPZ— Bonang Matheba Fans (@BonangMfanClub) July 19, 2018
I wonder how @akaworldwide feels now when appearing on #BeingBonang with ex @bonang_m eish life mara lol— rabelani lidzhade (@rabelaniCPT) July 19, 2018
