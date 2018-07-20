TshisaLIVE

R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating

20 July 2018 - 08:59 By Kyle Zeeman
TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba was planning her 30th birthday party on her reality show on Thursday night.

Image: Bonang Matheba via Twitter

Bonang had fans of her reality show, Being Bonang, sweating on Thursday night when she revealed her budget for her 30th birthday party... a cool R450K.

Queen B dropped figures while dishing the deets on her 30th bash, which happened last year but was part of the first season of the show currently airing on Mzansi Magic.

Image: Via Bonang Matheba Twitter

While the party included all the glitz and glamour you would expect from MoGhurl, the streets were still scheming about what they could do if they were given just a portion to use. Maybe buy WhatsApp data bundles? 

Yah, mchana! Brokenness is a real sport when others are guaped, hey.

And after not succeeding last week, the streets are still looking for someone to crop her ex, rapper AKA, out of the show. 

