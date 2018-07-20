Yhuu! Skeem Saam's Mapitsi is sinking in that pool of trouble she created
Skeem Saam fans have reminded Mapitsi of the phrase, 'before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves' because mo'ghel is now neck deep in trouble.
Mapitsi decided that she would take it upon herself to avenge her sister, Sonti, after she was screwed over by her ex-boyfriend and business partner Lehasa Maphosa. She started off with a defamatory article under a pseudonym on Lehasa's business dealings.
Just like a dog with a bone, Mapitsi has begun her mission despite being warned by just about everyone not to do so. Now, she finds herself being threatened left, right and centre and Twitter can't even stand up for her.
Tweeps had the memes to express how her "revenge train" makes them feel.
Mara Mapitsi was warned by Kat not to continue to bad mouth Lehasa, now look what she got herself into😩 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/lTBDWJRP89— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) July 19, 2018
Then there's Mapitsi and her grudge. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/w9xMf2hYpM— Charlene Alegría (@Leenieness) July 19, 2018
Mapitsi must tell Meikie where to get off...She is protecting Lehasa because of business,Meikie is here for her interests not Mapitsi's family.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ULnf491CIG— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 19, 2018
#SkeemSaam I hope Mapitsi knows what she's doing yazi pic.twitter.com/M8WbIzHt6x— KAY 😜 (@Kay_kgali) July 17, 2018
#skeemsaam Meikie,Mokgadi now Celia Kunutu !just fire whoever is doing their hair...no wonder Mapitsi doesn't change her hairstyle pic.twitter.com/CM9Yp4myqa— Tumelo Mashiane (@toomellowmaSh) July 19, 2018
#SkeemSaam why is Lehasa focusing on Mapitsi while the big fish is out enjoying 300k pic.twitter.com/FplQ5dcC5S— That Chubby Guy (@Mdakani_tv2) July 19, 2018
Mapitsi behaves like ngwanyana o bethilweng 1-0 e monate thata and wants more but guy ga di tsene #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/tpsuUR4R5b— Lebo R Mthabela (@JustLebz) July 19, 2018
Meanwhile, Mapitsi ain't about to stop... Twitter is low-key here like: