Yhuu! Skeem Saam's Mapitsi is sinking in that pool of trouble she created

Skeem Saam fans have reminded Mapitsi of the phrase, 'before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves' because mo'ghel is now neck deep in trouble.

Mapitsi decided that she would take it upon herself to avenge her sister, Sonti, after she was screwed over by her ex-boyfriend and business partner Lehasa Maphosa. She started off with a defamatory article under a pseudonym on Lehasa's business dealings.

Just like a dog with a bone, Mapitsi has begun her mission despite being warned by just about everyone not to do so. Now, she finds herself being threatened left, right and centre and Twitter can't even stand up for her.

Tweeps had the memes to express how her "revenge train" makes them feel.