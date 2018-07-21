TshisaLIVE

Has Chris Jaftha found love?

21 July 2018 - 13:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Jessica Levitt
Chris and his mystery gal heat up Instagram.
Image: Instagram

Resident TV hottie and all-round nice guy Chris Jaftha likes to keep his cards close to his chest, especially when it comes to his love life. But he has been dropping hints about a special girl in his love life and sealed the deal with a snap of the two of them holding hands.

Her name? Galya Oster.

TshisaLIVE contacted Chris about the mystery woman but he refused to open up and share details.

"I had a bad experience and previously had backlash regarding my relationship, so I want to keep my life private," he told us.

In the meantime, there's no denying love is in the air. 

Take a look for yourself.

#laughteristhebestmedicine #thebabycakes 🔥😍❤️

A post shared by Christopher Jaftha (@chrisjaftha) on

#throwback🔙 🎂🎂🎂

A post shared by Christopher Jaftha (@chrisjaftha) on

