Has Chris Jaftha found love?

Resident TV hottie and all-round nice guy Chris Jaftha likes to keep his cards close to his chest, especially when it comes to his love life. But he has been dropping hints about a special girl in his love life and sealed the deal with a snap of the two of them holding hands.

Her name? Galya Oster.

TshisaLIVE contacted Chris about the mystery woman but he refused to open up and share details.

"I had a bad experience and previously had backlash regarding my relationship, so I want to keep my life private," he told us.

In the meantime, there's no denying love is in the air.

Take a look for yourself.