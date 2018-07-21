TshisaLIVE

Jeannie D: When you don't attach happiness to anyone you become free

21 July 2018 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
Jeannie is currently in Reunion.
Jeannie D has got more passport stamps than we do groceries in our fridge. And while she's living her best life in Reunion, she's also content.

She posted a picture of herself on Instagram and said she feels like she's winning at life.

"You know you’re winning when you’re just happy for no reason. When you don’t attach your happiness to anything or anyone, you become free."

Of course like Jeannie said, being on an island doesn't hurt.

And as if you aren't already jelly, check out these snaps of Jeannie living her best life.

Just another day in paradise! 🏝

I take pleasure seriously 🤙🏾🏝

