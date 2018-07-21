SNAPS | Boity owns her throne & her curves
Boity has made no secret that she embraces her body. She often posts pictures of herself on social media working out and has previously spoken about her eating habits.
And whether she's eating clean or not, fans love the way that she embraces her curves.
She recently posted a picture of herself and simply captioned it: "Thick or what? YHU."
She said she is crushing on herself and she has every damn right to do so.
Why? Well, take a look.