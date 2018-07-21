SNAPS: Enhle Mbali gets to relive her wedding day
TV personality Enhle Mbali got to relive her wedding day as she took part in designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's bridal soiree recently.
Gert hosted a champagne party where brides modelled the gown they wore on their big day.
Enhle, who had her white wedding with Black Coffee in January 2017, was the star of the show. She had a pair of tulle wings added to her wedding dress for the event.
“It was a real Beyoncé moment, which I just loved. Not that the dress needed it, it is so angelic all on its own. And it was wonderful to feel the same euphoria of my wedding day. I felt like a queen…again!”
And boy did she look regal.