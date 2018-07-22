AKA gushes over his mom, Lynn for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

AKA is brimming with pride after his mom, Lynn Forbes successfully reached the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Lynn who is fondly known as Glammy was part of the annual #Trek4Mandela team that made the climb up the mountain to raise funds for for sanitary pads for underprivileged girls.

AKA shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Lynn when she reached the top of Kilimanjaro.

"Can’t believe you actually went ahead and did it!!! You’ve been speaking about it for years & years. Super insanely proud and inspired," he said.