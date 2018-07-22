Nyaniso gets candid about his inner-fears & love
Actor Nyaniso Dzedze has poured his heart out about some of his insecurities and fears that has led him to pushing people away.
In a lengthy social media statement, Nyaniso opened up about the feeling of not fitting in and how that affected his relationship.
The hunky actor got candid about what he calls "being basic" and how he often didn't like himself.
Being basic is a strenuous choice **part1 *On this day we went to the river, I didn't swim, but I got in the water and got my whole body wet... But I didn't swim because it meant being more than just basic. I find myself right slap bang in the middle. Right in the middle Not too much not too little Not cool and not popular Not tall and not short... Or rather not too short and definitely not tall Not black and not white (I'm actually black but I don't feel it) Not European and not quite African enough I find myself liked by some and not by many. When I was at school I was never picked first for any team but was never quite picked last. When the bullies got together they decided to bully me on the odd occasion, they never let me join the gang and neither did the odd balls. When I got something that I wanted, I would lose it, it would get taken away or it would be destroyed. I have seen myself be the loser and be the hot bad boy in my life and I have had to fake (try hard) to be both. How is being a non-fit a thing? I often just feel like I don't belong. Is that what all hippies are? Am I a hippy? I sometimes feel like I am not my own cup of tea They say not liking yourself is an insult to your friends. Uhhhh... Well, they must get over themselves, sometimes I don't like myself. Sometimes I feel like that often. I don't know what my wife/ future wife (same person, complicated story) likes about me, I definitely don't know what she loves about me. She has said on a few occasions that I am the brightest star and I make sense to her, but I don't get it. I honestly don't get it. I keep pushing her buttons and often showing her the ugly side of me just to see what will eventually get her to see that I'm just not whatever she sees in me. *Kinda wrecked limbo right... I know. **Read prt2.
Being basic is a strenuous choice **Prt2 I guess I kind of want her to leave so that she can be another sad story of the time I almost fit somewhere, when I almost was desrving of something, when love was almost apart of my story, when i almost had something good. Alas she won't go and to be honest I am afraid of giving it my absolute best to push her away, because I think I might just pull it off and the wish I don't truly want to come true will come true. Because we all know what that if I try my absolute best I get it, at least briefly (oooh, she might go then come back. Oh yeah, I've gotten her to do that already). I want to become the world's greatest actor, but I am not even allowing myself to be joburgs greatest actor. Everyday I live in misery of not quite stepping up to be the best of me. I see my greatest potential through a bullet proof/bomb proof glass wall, and it's scrubbed crystal clean too. I keep myself basic, I live my life basic, I regulate my potential to be basic, I try to have love story that is basic (and failing dismally) because anything that is more I lose, or I get proven unworthy of and anything less than basic I don't truly want. I want more but I am terriffied to have it, I can't have less because I have greatness within me. I think it is time I let myself be more than just basic. I need to do some deep cleaning emotional work and figure out how and get to the realization that beyond my emotional blocks I can just do it. N★