Nyaniso gets candid about his inner-fears & love

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze has poured his heart out about some of his insecurities and fears that has led him to pushing people away.

In a lengthy social media statement, Nyaniso opened up about the feeling of not fitting in and how that affected his relationship.

The hunky actor got candid about what he calls "being basic" and how he often didn't like himself.

"I don't know what my wife/ future wife (same person, complicated story) likes about me, I definitely don't know what she loves about me. She has said on a few occasions that I am the brightest star and I make sense to her, but I don't get it.

I honestly don't get it. I keep pushing her buttons and often showing her the ugly side of me just to see what will eventually get her to see that I'm just not whatever she sees in me. "

Nyaniso said that even though he tried to push his partner away, deep down inside he didn't really want it to become a reality.

He added that his fears were preventing him from being great, and it was time he changed.

"Everyday I live in misery of not quite stepping up to be the best of me. I see my greatest potential through a bullet proof/bomb proof glass wall, and it's scrubbed crystal clean too. I keep myself basic, I live my life basic, I regulate my potential to be basic. I want more but I am terrified to have it."