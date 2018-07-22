Slindile Nodangala on playing Lockdown's 'evil' Beauty Gumede

Actress Slindile Nodangala has played an array of characters over the past two decades and not all of them have been happy go lucky.

Take Lockdown's Beauty Gumede for example, which Slindile has just wrapped up playing.

The was down for her no-nonsense approach, and was often dubbed as evil by loyal viewers. The actress currently plays Thando on Ring of Lies, who also become known for her antics.

Speaking to Drum magazine Slindile said she didn't view her characters' as evil.

"Nothing is evil about those ladies, they are just victims of their circumstances," she said.

Thankfully for Slindile, bringing such characters to life is her passion.

Earlier this year the actress celebrated 29 years in the industry and reflected on some of the challenges she's faced.

"29 years in the acting industry, when I started in 1989 I was earning R40 per week. I toyed with the idea of becoming a nurse or zulu police cause at least they have benefits but your calling is your calling," she said on Instagram.