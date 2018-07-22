WATCH | Enhle Mbali rocks the #InMyFeelings challenge

Enhle Mbali's take on the #InMyFeelings challenge is just pure flames.

If you've been living under a rock, and have no clue what we're talking about, let us quickly balance you.

Ever since Drake released his 25-track album, fans have been going crazy over it and started a dance challenge for his song, In My Feelings.

The catchy track seems to be a fan fave and the dance challenge has been blowing up the internet.

Enhle Mbali who is one yummy-mommy decided to join in the fun. And, all we have to say is this is an entire mood!