WATCH | Enhle Mbali rocks the #InMyFeelings challenge

22 July 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Enhle Mbali can burn a hole in the dance floor.
Image: Via Instagram

Enhle Mbali's take on the #InMyFeelings challenge is just pure flames. 

If you've been living under a rock, and have no clue what we're talking about, let us quickly balance you. 

Ever since Drake released his 25-track album, fans have been going crazy over it and started a dance challenge for his song, In My Feelings. 

The catchy track seems to be a fan fave and the dance challenge has been blowing up the internet. 

Enhle Mbali who is one yummy-mommy decided to join in the fun. And, all we have to say is this is an entire mood! 

