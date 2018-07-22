TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves

22 July 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah has poked fun at the 'roast' of Obama's dance skills.
Image: Supplied

There was no way Trevor Noah was going to let President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments about former US president Barack Obama's dance skills fly under the radar. 

Obama was invited to address the nation at the annual Nelson Mandela lecture earlier this week that formed part of Madiba's centenary birthday celebrations. 

Before Obama took to the podium, President Ramaphosa took shots at his dance skills, saying that he could not dance better than Madiba. 

Of course, Trevor had opinions about the exchange and discussed it on The Daily Show. 

Here's what Trevor had to say: 

