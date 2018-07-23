The battle for Sunday night's 8pm slot is real: #Emoyeni vs #TheHerd
Twitter was torn between the two amazing productions which air at the same time on different channels.
It's been a long time since tweeps felt divided as to which television channel to tune in to on a Sunday night, but it looks like with the starting of SABC 1 's Emoyeni series, Mzansi Magic's The Herd has strong competition, at least as far as Twitter goes.
The race for those 8pm viewership figures hasn't been this HOT since Generations: The Legacy vs Ashes To Ashes.
The prime-time slot on any given day is one of the most sought after slots in Mzansi television. Top stories in Mzansi are always looking to have their fans glued to their shows but on Sunday night, Twitter found itself switching between The Herd and Emoyeni.
Why di tsena ka nako e1 mara ! #theherdmzansi #Emoyeni pic.twitter.com/3qgFxCK7nI— Tumelo Mashiane (@toomellowmaSh) July 23, 2018
Emoyeni is a four-part television mini-series where the spirit realm directly interacts with the ordinary world on SABC 1.
While The Herd tells the story of how love, power and the pursuit of material wealth can drive a man to sacrifice his soul on Mzansi Magic.
Both dramas share the supernatural storyline although the narratives and approach differ.
Mzansi Magic has been the home of Sunday night entertainment as people tune in from late afternoon until late into the night due to back-to-back entertaining shows. While most of Mzansi tune in to the public broadcaster, the Twitter engagement has been mostly on Mzansi Magic shows.
However, both shows got Twitter reacting positively towards them, and Twitter just can't pick a fave.
Mzansi4Sho coming for everyone who was kidnapped by Mzansi Magic🔥🔥😂😂😂 #Emoyeni pic.twitter.com/XJhBlYxKeY— RSA President (@nesbert_kamo) July 22, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi I am missing out. Yabo ukzala 😂😂😂😢 pic.twitter.com/rImg6XGXvQ— MamakaThingo 💜 (@Zi_Claire) July 23, 2018
Lol in a taxi to work and I remember that on#Emoyeni revealed that when you die you take a taxi to hell or heaven.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoUOtOTgu4— #SoundtracksOfTheFall (@mabuyaiamking) July 23, 2018
Watching #TheHerdMzansi makes me wanna start my own farm👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Hd1ukD0Y6F— ĐØÑŅÝ👅💦🍒💯🔥 (@DonnyTheDiamon1) July 22, 2018
@Thishiwe #Emoyeni #Emoyeni #Emoyeni pic.twitter.com/xrQ2w2rpEe— Boitumelo (@Boitumelo2030) July 22, 2018
I dont know why and how but theres something about her👇 that I can't get enough of🙌🙌🙌 #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/9pit6itrWd— ĐØÑŅÝ👅💦🍒💯🔥 (@DonnyTheDiamon1) July 22, 2018
#Emoyeni is far better than #Tjovitjo ......Thishiwe did a great job,mad writing skills👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8ShrVIhp6l— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 22, 2018
What if this is how the after death really is😞?Omunye phezu komunye,,😂😂so much drama#Emoyeni pic.twitter.com/rwZr23ERHi— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) July 22, 2018