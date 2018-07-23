The battle for Sunday night's 8pm slot is real: #Emoyeni vs #TheHerd

It's been a long time since tweeps felt divided as to which television channel to tune in to on a Sunday night, but it looks like with the starting of SABC 1 's Emoyeni series, Mzansi Magic's The Herd has strong competition, at least as far as Twitter goes.

The race for those 8pm viewership figures hasn't been this HOT since Generations: The Legacy vs Ashes To Ashes.

The prime-time slot on any given day is one of the most sought after slots in Mzansi television. Top stories in Mzansi are always looking to have their fans glued to their shows but on Sunday night, Twitter found itself switching between The Herd and Emoyeni.