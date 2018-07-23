TshisaLIVE

'Being nude has nothing to do with my talent,' Skolopad wants respect

23 July 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad says being half naked has nothing to do with her talent.
Skolopad says being half naked has nothing to do with her talent.
Image: Via Skolopad Instagram

Since Mzansi met Skolopad in the yellow dress, she has kept her name alive with one nude snap or risqué pose after the other, but the entertainer says the bottom-line should always be about her talent. 

Skolopad, who only recently started giving Mzansi a taste of her songs told TshisaLIVE that she was convinced her pro-nudist views had overshadowed her talent because Mzansi didn’t understand her industry.

“Women in this industry deserve to be respected. I deserve respect as woman in this industry. Even when my costumes are revealing…  more than Skolopad the performer, I am a mother, someone's daughter and a talented woman. Being nude has nothing to do with my talent,” said Skolopad.

The musician said people wanted to limit her to her body so they could overlook her talent.

She went on to question why that was the case when the same treatment was not given to other international and local female entertainers.

'Exposure doesn't pay the bills, so shove it!,' says an angry Skolopad

Skolopad knows her worth, and isn't willing to acceot any less.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

 “There are other female celebrities that are almost always naked, but people don’t just assume that is all they know. Even celebrities in America like Beyoncé hardly ever puts on clothes but they are still seen for their talent, why can’t I get the same chance?”

Skolopad said she was left disgusted by promoters who apparently judged her based on her nakedness. 

“Like one promoter told me to remove my request for accommodation because I can ‘come sleep over’ after I perform. Like just because I show a lot of skin, I am saying I am available to sleep with random event organisers. It’s really disgusting but I know it’s not an entertainment industry thing, but a South African men thing. To them a naked or half naked woman is an invitation for sexual advances.”

Mzimba shaker

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

Moneoa finally reveals the REAL reason behind her music hiatus

Moneoa knew it was time to step away from the spotlight when it blinded her from seeing her real self.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nathi Mankayi is ready to give the people what they want & more!

Nathi is back and he promises that his long awaited album will be well worth the wait.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SABC responds to 'concept theft' accusations

The SABC has hit back at accusations of concept theft.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft'

Pearl Modiadie has been left confused by the claims.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Boity owns her throne & her curves TshisaLIVE
  2. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. J'Something to his Mrs: It's an honour being your man TshisaLIVE
  5. Claire Mawisa on AKA's 'toxic' content comments: It's not Instagram, it's you TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X