'Being nude has nothing to do with my talent,' Skolopad wants respect

Since Mzansi met Skolopad in the yellow dress, she has kept her name alive with one nude snap or risqué pose after the other, but the entertainer says the bottom-line should always be about her talent.

Skolopad, who only recently started giving Mzansi a taste of her songs told TshisaLIVE that she was convinced her pro-nudist views had overshadowed her talent because Mzansi didn’t understand her industry.

“Women in this industry deserve to be respected. I deserve respect as woman in this industry. Even when my costumes are revealing… more than Skolopad the performer, I am a mother, someone's daughter and a talented woman. Being nude has nothing to do with my talent,” said Skolopad.

The musician said people wanted to limit her to her body so they could overlook her talent.

She went on to question why that was the case when the same treatment was not given to other international and local female entertainers.