Dirty laundry aired: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's beef is LIT

The feud between rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) and boxer Floyd Mayweather has reached... no... invented a whole new level of petty, and it looks like neither of them is going to back down.

It's so petty, but oh so juicy!

You know that feeling when you know deep down that the conflict between two people is unnecessary but you follow their beef anyway because the shade thrown around is so much it could protect us from the hot African sun?

Well that was us and practically everyone else on social media this past weekend, when Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent ripped each other to shreds in a verbal boxing match.

We mean... why are they even beefing?

Well.... nobody really knows where exactly the beef began however according to Metro.co.UK it has something to do with 50 Cent claiming Floyd stiffed him $2 million back in 2012. This is the second time in a matter of months that their ongoing feud caused a social media frenzy.

Like why are we so invested?

We really can't pin it down but they always go for the jugular when they exchange words. There's never a shortage of dirty laundry and spilling of hot tea, so despite knowing better we ouchea camping on their Instagram with our popcorn.

Like...