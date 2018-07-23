TshisaLIVE

Here's 3 reasons why Twitter is totes loving The Remix!

23 July 2018 - 10:42 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mo Flava and Kelly Khumalo are the judges on The Remix.
Mo Flava and Kelly Khumalo are the judges on The Remix.
Image: Via Mo Flava/Instagram

It's no secret that South Africans are musically inclined and can find innovative ways of either remixing songs to create a gospel/ gqom version or by totally butchering the lyrics of a track. So, it's not surprising that new show, The Remix is getting lots of love on Twitter.

The Remix SA is a music competition where groups of musicians go head-to-head each week to make the perfect remix within a theme or music genre.

The show is hosted by rapper Rouge and Kgaugelo KC Mokholwane and also showcases exciting behind-the-scenes elements and performance episodes. 

Mo Flava is a resident judge and sits alongside Kelly Khumalo on the panel, with the likes of Dr Malinga, Reason, Moonchild and Amanda Black making guest appearances as judges. 

So far, the competing groups (consisting of a vocalist, DJ/producer and a performer) have been pulling out all the stops and Twitter is here for every single moment.

1. The creativity is on steroids

2. The commentary by the judges is pure flames

3. Twitter is here for the greatness but also the moemish moments

The 411 | Here's how Moneoa got the nickname 'The Rose'

This is "need to know" info for all Moneoa stans.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Being nude has nothing to do with my talent,' Skolopad wants respect

Skolopad says her talent shouldn't be overlooked because of how she dresses.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans

He's not leaving radio, TV or music in a hurry but he is trying to make the circle bigger.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Has Chris Jaftha found love?

Chris is a taken man.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Boity owns her throne & her curves TshisaLIVE
  2. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. J'Something to his Mrs: It's an honour being your man TshisaLIVE
  5. Claire Mawisa on AKA's 'toxic' content comments: It's not Instagram, it's you TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X