Here's 3 reasons why Twitter is totes loving The Remix!

It's no secret that South Africans are musically inclined and can find innovative ways of either remixing songs to create a gospel/ gqom version or by totally butchering the lyrics of a track. So, it's not surprising that new show, The Remix is getting lots of love on Twitter.

The Remix SA is a music competition where groups of musicians go head-to-head each week to make the perfect remix within a theme or music genre.

The show is hosted by rapper Rouge and Kgaugelo KC Mokholwane and also showcases exciting behind-the-scenes elements and performance episodes.

Mo Flava is a resident judge and sits alongside Kelly Khumalo on the panel, with the likes of Dr Malinga, Reason, Moonchild and Amanda Black making guest appearances as judges.

So far, the competing groups (consisting of a vocalist, DJ/producer and a performer) have been pulling out all the stops and Twitter is here for every single moment.