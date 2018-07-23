IN MEMES | Proverb's sarcasm & Dr Malinga's kicks set fire to Idols SA

While many tune in to Idols SA to enjoy the talent scout aspect of the show, the host Proverb and Dr Malinga, who appeared as a guest judge stole the show on Sunday night.

The duo were unstoppable with the entertainment, with Proverb impressing tweeps with his high-level sarcasm, while Dr Malinga's comments had tweeps rolling on the floor with laughter.

The show, which is looking to find Mzansi's next big star in the music industry, recently came back with season 14.

Both the golden ticket and wooden mic singers were on their own level too but tweeps could not get over how ProVerb's sarcasm just stayed winning!