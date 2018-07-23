IN MEMES | Proverb's sarcasm & Dr Malinga's kicks set fire to Idols SA
While many tune in to Idols SA to enjoy the talent scout aspect of the show, the host Proverb and Dr Malinga, who appeared as a guest judge stole the show on Sunday night.
The duo were unstoppable with the entertainment, with Proverb impressing tweeps with his high-level sarcasm, while Dr Malinga's comments had tweeps rolling on the floor with laughter.
The show, which is looking to find Mzansi's next big star in the music industry, recently came back with season 14.
Both the golden ticket and wooden mic singers were on their own level too but tweeps could not get over how ProVerb's sarcasm just stayed winning!
Proverbs's sarcasm is on steroids @ProVerbMusic #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/nIREGMUWme— Sbusiso Dina Cele (@sbudina1) July 22, 2018
#IdolsSA I really wish I had proverbs sarcasm.🔥😢😂😂❤ pic.twitter.com/lCmLU9tJse— Pablo🌈💕 (@Paaa_belo) July 22, 2018
Niyambona u Proverb ukuthi he is the king of Sarcasm??? 😂 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/VrMc4p2gbx— Kay Money (@kaykombs) July 22, 2018
Proverb's sarcasm😂🔥 I see you. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/DWlwszT2ge— 🌼Nomfundo🌼 (@Promizeland) July 22, 2018
Proverb's Sarcasm and Dr Malinga's craziness issa Perfect combo😂😂👏👏❤❤#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/4yoqBkkuDl— Man's Not Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah___) July 22, 2018
Tweeps also thought that Dr Malinga should be made a permanent judge on the reality show.
The Kickmaster seemed to hit all the right notes with viewers.
Raise your hand and RT if you think Dr Malinga should be added as a forth judged for Idols as Gareth Cliff’s replacement✋🏼✋🏼. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/7bG9WYpJE3— Muntu Dwayne 👀 (@muntudwayne) July 22, 2018
Dr Malinga and Karate Kicks#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/4aZ9J0w86V— #IssaMovement (@10Damzo) July 22, 2018
#IdolsSA— Lisebo Mohale💯 (@LiseboMohale) July 22, 2018
Dr Malinga should stay pic.twitter.com/0SLPkxGlH2
Doctor Malinga Does the things that cannot be done! @drmalinga 🕺💃🏾🕺🕺❤️🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #IdolsSA— @Centric_Black ✊🏾✊🏾❤️🇿🇦 (@khobenizintle) July 22, 2018
Awuuu Mdoctero!! pic.twitter.com/D0cRXD9NHn
Dr Malinga should be declared the 8th wonder of the world stru 😂🤞🏾#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/TpkEX0RDVR— MelaninKG 💋🖤💋 (@kgopotsoFifi) July 22, 2018