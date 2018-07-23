TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Proverb's sarcasm & Dr Malinga's kicks set fire to Idols SA

23 July 2018 - 08:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Idols SA host Proverb had tweeps well entertained.
Idols SA host Proverb had tweeps well entertained.
Image: Proverb’s Instagram

While many tune in to Idols SA to enjoy the talent scout aspect of the show, the host Proverb and Dr Malinga, who appeared as a guest judge stole the show on Sunday night. 

The duo were unstoppable with the entertainment, with Proverb impressing tweeps with his high-level sarcasm, while Dr Malinga's comments had tweeps rolling on the floor with laughter.  

The show, which is looking to find Mzansi's next big star in the music industry, recently came back with season 14.

Both the golden ticket and wooden mic singers were on their own level too but tweeps could not get over how ProVerb's sarcasm just stayed winning!

Tweeps also thought that Dr Malinga should be made a permanent judge on the reality show. 

The Kickmaster seemed to hit all the right notes with viewers.

'Being nude has nothing to do with my talent,' Skolopad wants respect

Skolopad says her talent shouldn't be overlooked because of how she dresses.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans

He's not leaving radio, TV or music in a hurry but he is trying to make the circle bigger.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Has Chris Jaftha found love?

Chris is a taken man.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Moneoa finally reveals the REAL reason behind her music hiatus

Moneoa knew it was time to step away from the spotlight when it blinded her from seeing her real self.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Boity owns her throne & her curves TshisaLIVE
  2. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. J'Something to his Mrs: It's an honour being your man TshisaLIVE
  5. Claire Mawisa on AKA's 'toxic' content comments: It's not Instagram, it's you TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X