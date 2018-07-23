TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai: Blacks who are ashamed of townships are broken

23 July 2018
Ntsiki Mazwai has once again sparked fierce debate on social media, after claiming that black people who feel ashamed about living in a township or see it as underprivileged  are "broken" individuals.

The star, who is a strong advocate for black empowerment, took to social media over the weekend to speak about the stigmas of living in a township and questioned whether living in a white suburb was a sign of privilege.

"Black people who are ashamed of living in townships and call it underprivileged, you are so broken. So white suburbs are privilege?" she tweeted. 

Ntsiki added that when she moved to Soweto she expected to find all the things she was brainwashed to believe like, "poverty, crime and danger" but found the opposite.

She added that there was "something unhealthy in feeling undignified about living with your own people." 

Ntsiki's comments quickly got fingers warmed up on Twitter and soon she was responding to people's claims that services were not as efficient in townships as they were in the suburbs and that it was a place associated with oppression.

She said that it was the mind that was a mess not the township.

The poet later returned to social media to carry on the debate and claim that Soweto was a town and not a township.

