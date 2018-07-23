Ntsiki Mazwai: Blacks who are ashamed of townships are broken

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again sparked fierce debate on social media, after claiming that black people who feel ashamed about living in a township or see it as underprivileged are "broken" individuals.

The star, who is a strong advocate for black empowerment, took to social media over the weekend to speak about the stigmas of living in a township and questioned whether living in a white suburb was a sign of privilege.

"Black people who are ashamed of living in townships and call it underprivileged, you are so broken. So white suburbs are privilege?" she tweeted.

Ntsiki added that when she moved to Soweto she expected to find all the things she was brainwashed to believe like, "poverty, crime and danger" but found the opposite.

She added that there was "something unhealthy in feeling undignified about living with your own people."