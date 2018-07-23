Robert Marawa’s SABC radio show is 'on track' - report

Robert Marawa has reportedly promised fans that despite the numerous stories flying around about his return to the SABC, come August he will be on the airwaves.

City Press reported that despite tabloid reports, Robert’s show is on track.

The sports personality told the paper that even though there were some lose ends that needed to be tied up, the deal was sealed in writing.

"Amendments are to be made, but there is a signed contract. The show goes ahead on the first of August," he said.

Robert claimed that he always intended to return to the SABC because of the public broadcaster's reach of listeners.

"So many listeners are rural. They’re not even on Twitter, they can’t pay for data for online stations or listening on the internet. When the SABC raised the Radio 2000 plan, it just made sense."

On Twitter, Robert told followers that the truth would always prevail and also commented about how great it was to have read the real version of the story in a newspaper article.