Robert Marawa’s SABC radio show is 'on track' - report
Robert Marawa has reportedly promised fans that despite the numerous stories flying around about his return to the SABC, come August he will be on the airwaves.
City Press reported that despite tabloid reports, Robert’s show is on track.
The sports personality told the paper that even though there were some lose ends that needed to be tied up, the deal was sealed in writing.
"Amendments are to be made, but there is a signed contract. The show goes ahead on the first of August," he said.
Robert claimed that he always intended to return to the SABC because of the public broadcaster's reach of listeners.
"So many listeners are rural. They’re not even on Twitter, they can’t pay for data for online stations or listening on the internet. When the SABC raised the Radio 2000 plan, it just made sense."
On Twitter, Robert told followers that the truth would always prevail and also commented about how great it was to have read the real version of the story in a newspaper article.
Thanks my brother.... Soon the truth will surface. Will leave it there.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 22, 2018
Refreshing to read the truth in a newspaper for a change.#StomachJournalism
Robert and Metro FM had a bitter split in July last year over a disagreement about the suspension of his trusted producer‚ Beverley Maphangwa.
The standoff played out in the public spotlight and after more than a decade at the station‚ Robert and the SABC parted ways in July last year.
Last month it was confirmed that Robert would return to the SABC to host two radio sports shows in a historic simulcast broadcast on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 between 6pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday.
Speaking to Sowetan Robert previously shared his excitement over the new journey.
"We look forward to a unique show and hope that the people will participate, be interactive and aggressively tackle the issues we have in this country when it comes to sports transformation and so forth. We look forward to the journey moving forward with both Metro FM and Radio 2000."