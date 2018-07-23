TshisaLIVE

Rouge left traumatised after alleged police 'harassment' in her own driveway

23 July 2018 - 14:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Rouge was left shaken after the incident.
Rapper Rouge was left shaken after allegedly being harassed by police officers in the driveway of her own house.

The Déjà vu hitmaker spoke out about the incident on Twitter over the weekend explaining that she and her boyfriend were returning home when they saw a car apparently pull up alongside them.

Rouge said they initially feared that they were on the verge of being hijacked, which is when her boyfriend decided to reverse out of the driveway. 

The rapper added that it was at that point that the police officers turned on their blue lights. However, Rouge's relief soon turned into a horrible ordeal as a police officer allegedly ransacked her car and accused them of being suspicious.  

The rapper's family came out and explained that Rouge was not out to rob them, but the search allegedly continued.

The star was beaten by hijackers two years ago but claimed that the alleged harassment by police was worse.

"I've been beaten and hijacked before and for some odd reason this felt so much worse," she wrote.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not comment specifically on the incident involving Rouge as he was not aware of it but explained that: "Police may stop and search any suspicious vehicle without a search warrant. However on entering and searching a private property, police must obtain a search warrant.

"In certain circumstances, a police official may without a search warrant search any premises for the purpose of seizing any article believed to be concerned in the commission of crime if a person (owner of the property) consent to such search or if on reasonable grounds police believe that a search warrant will be issued when applied for or a delay in obtaining a warrant would defeat the object of the search."

