Rouge left traumatised after alleged police 'harassment' in her own driveway
Rapper Rouge was left shaken after allegedly being harassed by police officers in the driveway of her own house.
The Déjà vu hitmaker spoke out about the incident on Twitter over the weekend explaining that she and her boyfriend were returning home when they saw a car apparently pull up alongside them.
Rouge said they initially feared that they were on the verge of being hijacked, which is when her boyfriend decided to reverse out of the driveway.
I'm so traumatized. So me and my partner drive up on my drive way about to enter my house last night. When I see a car pull up on us with there brights on the side.. out of fear we are about to be hijacked as I've been through this before my partner reverses quick.....— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) July 22, 2018
The rapper added that it was at that point that the police officers turned on their blue lights. However, Rouge's relief soon turned into a horrible ordeal as a police officer allegedly ransacked her car and accused them of being suspicious.
We could not identify there car in the dark until they switched on the blue lights. The lady cops oh they apologize they understandBUT the other cop tells us to get out of my second. WE ARE IN MY DRIVE WAY! He opens my car and I tell him what the hell is he doing he can't do that— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) July 22, 2018
He says I don't know that this is your house and me and my partner could be robbers! I tell him my folks are inside let me ask them to come out and he refuses. I do it anyways! My folks come out as he is raiding my car! Literally going through my bags and all!— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) July 22, 2018
The rapper's family came out and explained that Rouge was not out to rob them, but the search allegedly continued.
Then he decided to search us. The lady could see I'm not bout her grabbing me and I'm pretty sure she could see herr partner was drunk on power cause she just stood there! The guys GRABS MY PARTNER and frisks him in the MOST HOSTILE WAY GUYS I start crying..I couldn't understand— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) July 22, 2018
He literally looked for EVERY cause to arrest us ON MY DRIVEWAY! Then he decides to Check our licences and said my partner has the wrong one cause his from zim but once again. That wasn't enough for him arrest to us then he goes on to explain that my car looked suspicious and...— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) July 22, 2018
They finally come to the conclusion that they are being dump asses and need to leave! Even have the audacity to say thank you for cooperating and that we must call them if we need anything.....— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) July 22, 2018
The star was beaten by hijackers two years ago but claimed that the alleged harassment by police was worse.
"I've been beaten and hijacked before and for some odd reason this felt so much worse," she wrote.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not comment specifically on the incident involving Rouge as he was not aware of it but explained that: "Police may stop and search any suspicious vehicle without a search warrant. However on entering and searching a private property, police must obtain a search warrant.
"In certain circumstances, a police official may without a search warrant search any premises for the purpose of seizing any article believed to be concerned in the commission of crime if a person (owner of the property) consent to such search or if on reasonable grounds police believe that a search warrant will be issued when applied for or a delay in obtaining a warrant would defeat the object of the search."