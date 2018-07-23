SNAPS | BFFs Bonang & Lorna serve African butter in Ibiza

After dropping major hints about the urge to wake up in another hemisphere, Bonang and Lorna Maseko got out those luggage sets, and headed to Ibiza.

That right there is what you call, making it in life ladies & gents.

While the rest of us are hoping and praying that the petrol in our tanks makes it to payday, Bonang and Lorna have been sipping champagne daaarling and soaking up the sun.

Ofcourse, they're both melanin' poppin.

And, we're totally here for it!