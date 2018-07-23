TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | BFFs Bonang & Lorna serve African butter in Ibiza

23 July 2018 - 13:59 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko are dripping sauce.
Image: Via Instagram

After dropping major hints about the urge to wake up in another hemisphere, Bonang and Lorna Maseko got out those luggage sets, and headed to Ibiza. 

That right there is what you call, making it in life ladies & gents. 

While the rest of us are hoping and praying that the petrol in our tanks makes it to payday, Bonang and Lorna have been sipping champagne daaarling and soaking up the sun. 

Ofcourse, they're both melanin' poppin. 

And, we're totally here for it! 

1000 kisses.... #Rapture. 💐😊🌎🇿🇦

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

