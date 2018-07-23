TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Somizi & Mohale share loved-up pics amidst cheating reports

23 July 2018 - 12:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mohale and Somizi have presented a united front despite reports that they are going through a rough patch.
Image: Via Instagram

While their romance topped tabloid headlines and social media gossip this past weekend, Somizi and Mohale continued to enjoy loved-up moments together.  

Just hours after a Sunday Sun report hit the streets, Somhale filled Instagram with cozy pictures of them spending quality time together. 

The tabloid claimed that according to sources, Mohale apparently tried to make moves on another man at a dinner party a few weeks ago.  

Apparently Somgaga was not at the dinner party but his friends were there, and reported back to him. 

The guy, who Mohale tried to make moves on allegedly told the paper that he was shocked when he was invited to dinner and further claimed that he had been warned by Somgaga to stay away from his boo.

When contact by TshisaLIVE on Monday, Somizi refused to comment on the claims. 

But judging by their Instagram accounts, Somhale seem happy and very much together. 

As you know, a picture is worth a million words... (Unless it's a throwback to happier days)

Check out what their Sunday looked like: 

#Somhale doing cocktails and smiles

AND THEN WHAT? NIT VIR DIE DING. HAMONATE JWANG. By the great ROSALIA

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

#Somhale having sundowners

Sunday’s sundowners. Tapas. Cocktails. Baes.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

#Somhale in fur

Life is not fur

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

The pair seem to be having the time of their lives

Ku shushu

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

