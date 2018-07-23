The 411 | Here's how Moneoa got the nickname 'The Rose'

Ever went through Moneoa's social media pages and wondered why she calls herself The Rose? Well... you don't have to come up with theories anymore because she gave TshisaLIVE the 411.

When a person attaches their name and brand to someone or something, they do it because somehow it holds a deeper meaning to them and for Moneoa, her nickname The Rose depicts the story of her life.

The songstress explained that the nickname came from a fascination with imperfection.

“It looks perfect but it’s not. I don’t believe in perfection and I love the fact that not being perfect is what makes you so human.

“I’ve always been intrigued with roses. I like the fact that it’s a flower and it blooms and anything that blooms shows growth, openness and the ability to receive. I love the colour red, which symbolises love and passion but above all, the rose is a beautiful flower… but if you look closer it has thorns. If you don’t handle with care it will prick you.”