TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 5 OPW moemishes that had us howling

The latest episode of the hit reality show was lit AF.

23 July 2018 - 12:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Mpume and Khumbulani Gumede's wedding featured on 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Mpume and Khumbulani Gumede's wedding featured on 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Via Our Perfect Wedding Twitter

Everyone knows that a wedding day can have you losing your mind and not thinking straight, but Twitter couldn't help but giggle at the groom on this week's Our Perfect Wedding for a number of moemish moments.

Mpume and Khumbulani Gumede came a long way since the man was trying to win her over. While Mpume was not that interested in baba, the dude didn't give up and eventually reeled her in.

After all that effort, you can excuse Khumbulani for thinking that he could relax a little.

But it seemed like the wedding jitters may have gotten to him. 

The pair tied the knot in a cute ceremony which was featured on the show but baba and a few of the guests kept stealing the show with little moments.

Here are five of our favourites:

Who gets the umbrella?

Baba wanted to make sure his wife was covered but didn't do the math.

That time the champagne didn't open as planned.

Time to get a new suit, neh?

But the groom didn't drink anyways

He must be thirsty

When he flexed over his suit.

He was sexy and he knew it.

When it was time to hit the dance floor and there was just no rhythm. 

It must be tough having two left feet. 

OPW couple were goals, but Twitter sees warning lights

How do you let your man have so much control?
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

IN MEMES: Nonjabulo & Sibusiso's OPW gets a 10 from Twitter

Twitter thought the young couple's wedding was beautiful to witness.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

OPW host Kayise Ngqula reveals she's expecting!

Kayise Ngqula revealed news of her pregnancy on Sunday night's episode of the show.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Twitter: Finally OPW gives us a bride that's not about the 'bekezela' life

Cabo ended her first wedding because she wasn't a believer of ukubekezela and upon leaving she re-united with the love of her life, Abraham, who she ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Boity owns her throne & her curves TshisaLIVE
  2. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. J'Something to his Mrs: It's an honour being your man TshisaLIVE
  5. Claire Mawisa on AKA's 'toxic' content comments: It's not Instagram, it's you TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X