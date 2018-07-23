WATCH | 5 OPW moemishes that had us howling
The latest episode of the hit reality show was lit AF.
Everyone knows that a wedding day can have you losing your mind and not thinking straight, but Twitter couldn't help but giggle at the groom on this week's Our Perfect Wedding for a number of moemish moments.
Mpume and Khumbulani Gumede came a long way since the man was trying to win her over. While Mpume was not that interested in baba, the dude didn't give up and eventually reeled her in.
After all that effort, you can excuse Khumbulani for thinking that he could relax a little.
But it seemed like the wedding jitters may have gotten to him.
The pair tied the knot in a cute ceremony which was featured on the show but baba and a few of the guests kept stealing the show with little moments.
Here are five of our favourites:
Who gets the umbrella?
Baba wanted to make sure his wife was covered but didn't do the math.
#OurPerfectWedding Mukhapi Madoda... I umbrella ku vhele hiyakhe... pic.twitter.com/FwqDFTWjmx— Sammy 🄼🄰🄲🄷🄴🅃🄷🄴 (@MachetheS) July 22, 2018
That time the champagne didn't open as planned.
Time to get a new suit, neh?
🍾🥂🍾 And It’s a TOAST 🥂🍾🥂— ma_Coomalow (@ka_Coomalow) July 22, 2018
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 #OPW pic.twitter.com/9FuUgyebBY
But the groom didn't drink anyways
He must be thirsty
The Groom swallowed nothing 😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/hA56yGMbGa— LadyInRed (@uThobyM) July 22, 2018
When he flexed over his suit.
He was sexy and he knew it.
And with that, the Gumede’s agree that this was their perfect wedding. https://t.co/EKnLZE70c1 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Mmdz1McOkT— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) July 22, 2018
When it was time to hit the dance floor and there was just no rhythm.
It must be tough having two left feet.
The confusion on her face #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/lyd06j1lYZ— Nomthandazo✨ (@LerratoMnisi) July 22, 2018