WATCH | 5 OPW moemishes that had us howling

Everyone knows that a wedding day can have you losing your mind and not thinking straight, but Twitter couldn't help but giggle at the groom on this week's Our Perfect Wedding for a number of moemish moments.

Mpume and Khumbulani Gumede came a long way since the man was trying to win her over. While Mpume was not that interested in baba, the dude didn't give up and eventually reeled her in.

After all that effort, you can excuse Khumbulani for thinking that he could relax a little.

But it seemed like the wedding jitters may have gotten to him.

The pair tied the knot in a cute ceremony which was featured on the show but baba and a few of the guests kept stealing the show with little moments.

Here are five of our favourites:

Who gets the umbrella?

Baba wanted to make sure his wife was covered but didn't do the math.