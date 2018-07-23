WATCH | Yoh! Jub Jub's Uthando Noxolo almost turns into a WWE match

Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo is all about mending broken relationships and finding forgiveness, but it nearly turned into a wrestling match on Sunday night as the gloves were off between the two men featured on it.

This week fans of the show were introduced to Arthur and Pinky who claimed they wanted to forgive their brother-in-law and brother, Armando, for apparently trying to split them with rumours of Pinky cheating and Arthur fathering a love child.

The pair were tired of the drama and wanted to rebuild the family relationship. So, they got Jub Jub and his team's help. Sadly, it seems the drama wasn't over.

Jub Jub tried to get both sides to sit down and settle their differences, but people were soon catching feelings and the rapper couldn't watch the argument, which got hotter than a cup of hot chocolate in winter.

As accusations of lies flew across the yard , Arthur touched Armando to warn him. By that time, peace had packed its bags and was heading for Park Station.