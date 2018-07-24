Black Coffee's clapback has fans taking cover
DJ Black Coffee isn't someone to get involved in unnecessary drama.
He doesn't normally 'throw shade' or get involved in twars, but when he does, he gets to the point.
Coffee's loyal followers know that he often imparts pearls of wisdom with them through his own journey. So when he shared how faith and prayer helped him through trying times, fans took notes.
Me : To my 27 year old College drop out....with a kid no money for rent.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 23, 2018
Work.....Pray and have Faith.
Of course, everyone has an opinion and everything is open to interpretation, right?
Well, let's just say not everyone took the way Coffee intended.
One tweep was quickly sent back to his lane, when he pointed out that Black Coffee's message could be telling young people that it was okay to drop out.
DJ Black Coffee set that notion straight very quickly.
Not all of us are Black Coffee. Finish your degrees guys. There is time to pursue your dreams after graduation.— A New Nation (@billyboho) July 23, 2018
O here is a cool video. pic.twitter.com/klv5WfcIpx
No it doesn't say that.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 23, 2018
Infact it's not saying anything to anyone but sharing my personal story.
It's also for those who get it Sir.
Moral of the story?
Black Coffee has no time for pettiness!