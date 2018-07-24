TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee's clapback has fans taking cover

24 July 2018 - 14:47 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Black Coffee isn't about pettiness on social media.
DJ Black Coffee isn't someone to get involved in unnecessary drama. 

He doesn't normally 'throw shade' or get involved in twars, but when he does, he gets to the point.

Coffee's loyal followers know that he often imparts pearls of wisdom with them through his own journey. So when he shared how faith and prayer helped him through trying times, fans took notes. 

Of course, everyone has an opinion and everything is open to interpretation, right? 

Well, let's just say not everyone took the way Coffee intended. 

One tweep was quickly sent back to his lane, when he pointed out that Black Coffee's message could be telling young people that it was okay to drop out. 

DJ Black Coffee set that notion straight very quickly. 

Moral of the story? 

Black Coffee has no time for pettiness! 

