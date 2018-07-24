Cassper Nyovest scores a major ad deal with his Doc Shebeleza hit!

Cassper Nyovest is looking to lock up 2018 as his year. Again!

Y'all remember when Cassper was flexing about shooting a major money ad and talking about being on set until 5am to shoot an ad?

Well, the cat is finally out of the bag and his fans were excited when they saw him last night during an advert during a prime time TV slot. The rapper scored a deal with Shoprite to use his hit track Doc Shebeleza and he also stars in the ad.

Cassper dropped hints about the deal and the ad a while back on his social media.

Although he did not reveal what the ad was for, the rapper described in detail the sacrifices that had to be to bring it to life, including sleep.