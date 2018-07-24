Enhle Mbali applauds brave woman for helping her during attempted hijacking

As actress Enhle Mbali comes to terms with the trauma of being held at gunpoint during an attempted hijacking last week, she's expressed gratitude to one of the only people who braved her own fear to assist.

Taking to social media, Enhle revealed how a woman named Nicky stopped to help her during the horrible incident.

"Nicky helped me when so many people drove past the incident in Hyde Park last week. She saw guns and that didn't stop her," Enhle said.

The actress added that people like Nicky needed to be celebrated so she has decided to do something special for her.

Enhle has not yet revealed what she exactly plans to do for Nicky to show her appreciation.