IN MEMES: Twitter shook after TGOM demands $28k whiskey in lobola negotiations

Just when we thought Gracious couldn't get more extra she went and asked for a whiskey that costs $28,000 from the Khozas in addition to the R250k for Mmabatho's lobola. And Twitter could hardly believe it!

Firstly, Gracious insisted that she be the head negotiator even after she was told that women aren't typically allowed to negotiate lobola. But it's her house so everyone has to play by her rules.

Secondly, Gracious and Brutus in the same room never ends well because between the two of them, the savagery is unimaginable.

Then, just as viewers thought there was progress, Gracious asked for a bottle of whiskey, with a price could probably pay 10 children to school. Brutus wasn't willing to part with that kind of guap, so the negotiations did not conclude.

It was super intense, but Twitter thinks its the sexual tension between the two that's making them fight. They had the memes for it.