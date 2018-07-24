IN MEMES: Twitter shook after TGOM demands $28k whiskey in lobola negotiations
Tjerrrr! Alcohol that costs that much better come with its own mansion and car...with unlimited petrol!
Just when we thought Gracious couldn't get more extra she went and asked for a whiskey that costs $28,000 from the Khozas in addition to the R250k for Mmabatho's lobola. And Twitter could hardly believe it!
Firstly, Gracious insisted that she be the head negotiator even after she was told that women aren't typically allowed to negotiate lobola. But it's her house so everyone has to play by her rules.
Secondly, Gracious and Brutus in the same room never ends well because between the two of them, the savagery is unimaginable.
Then, just as viewers thought there was progress, Gracious asked for a bottle of whiskey, with a price could probably pay 10 children to school. Brutus wasn't willing to part with that kind of guap, so the negotiations did not conclude.
It was super intense, but Twitter thinks its the sexual tension between the two that's making them fight. They had the memes for it.
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus and Gracious definitely made my night 😹 pic.twitter.com/maSU0Iz1bR— My Nam-My Name is Casanova💯 (@Trigga_NiqqaSA) July 23, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Choppa Maphorisa (@ChoppaWaAfrika) July 23, 2018
That was not lobola negotiation, it was Brutus VS Gracious debate pic.twitter.com/AiIjer42G4
250k for Lobola? Yeses 😂😂😂 Is Gracious serious? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IWsHXF7XoG— TSHEPO THATO TAU (@Thvto_Tau) July 23, 2018
Gracious accepted her new name 'Hard Body' 😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WQZ66EFzEi— Optimistic🐐 (@MokweleG) July 23, 2018
Ans Gracious offers the Khozas $28k est to be above R300k and demanded R250k for lobola. And they are are surprised. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BATYXsNrQa— Steve Nhlapo (@steve_nhlapo) July 23, 2018
Gracious is Savage Yo #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bj0O66LYPW— Thakgudi Matla (@Bantusmom) July 23, 2018
Yoh Gracious wants a case of Johnnie walker blue label😹🙆🏻♀#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AQLzAsaBDi— Refilwe Felicity Kwinda (@refilwe_kwinda) July 23, 2018
#thequeenmzansi Brutus just ignored Gracious. Pretending like she is not there😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/czR2qRCkYg— Chosen Bemused (@chosenbemused) July 23, 2018
When Brutus says Hard Body to Gracious 😂 #TheQueenMzansi @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/uMWILChpJ6— Xolani Khumalo ♻ (@Xolani_Kay) July 23, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Muchoo (@AnthonyTiro11) July 23, 2018
Brutus and Gracious should just get married. pic.twitter.com/s2oG0xXZ4X
Then Mjekejeke realised too late that he was part of the lobola delegation in the house that his wife, Petronella, works in. The same house he and Petronella have stolen from before.
It was an awkward and hilarious mess!
#TheQueenMzansi— Zizo Tolbadi ♕ (@ilovezizo_) July 23, 2018
Gracious: Petronella bring the whiskey.
Petronella: Eyiphi ma'am le idurayo? pic.twitter.com/t5Z5HfJ0wm
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) July 23, 2018
Petronella and Mjakes 🤣🤣
It looks like T-GOM does not know who Mjakes is pic.twitter.com/LyXUSXFo9q
Mjekejeke le Petronella 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RgGgBixyAE— L A O N E (@LesegoLaone) July 23, 2018
😂😂😂Petronella and Mjakes #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/t1juTdxo7a— Pardo S (@MyLifeKWB) July 23, 2018