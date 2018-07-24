TshisaLIVE

Inside Psyfo and Aamirah's special baecation

24 July 2018 - 07:21 By Jessica Levitt
They're taking us with on their baecation.
They're taking us with on their baecation.
Image: Instagram

Psyfo and his bae are quickly racking up more passport stamps than we have underwear. So when they posted snaps from another vaycay, this time travelling in the USA, we were all about the double tap. 'Cause if we're in Jozi doesn't mean we can't appreciate.

Aamirah said that the couple were in Georgia, Atlanta on a baecation.

"Georgia has been so much fun and we are blessed to have the best folks show us around Atlanta."

I’m here with Kiki!!! 🇺🇸😋🧜🏾‍♀️&🧜🏾‍♂️ #BdayMonth

A post shared by SIDWELL (@sidwell_n) on

Just peachy mate! 💦🔥🇺🇸

A post shared by SIDWELL (@sidwell_n) on

And now they're onto NYC.

"I honestly wish we could've stayed a bit longer, but of course all good things have to come to an end. Now we are off to the Big Apple."

She recently also paid tribute to bae and thanked him for being a special person in her life.

"I want to thank you not just for being in my life and sticking around, but for reminding me that even broken things can be loved."

Sjoe!

Issa powerful love, this.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on comments over Barack Obama's dance moves TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Boity owns her throne & her curves TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA gushes over his mom, Lynn for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro TshisaLIVE
  4. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE
  5. J'Something to his Mrs: It's an honour being your man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN
Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
X